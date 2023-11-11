"I want to keep going down this path" - Ben Rhodes looks to contend for third NASCAR Truck Championship next year

Ben Rhodes emerged victorious from a stormy season finale at Phoenix and he is already looking forward to competing for the third NASCAR Truck Championship in 2024.

On the late restart, Rhodes dodged Championship 4 challenger Grant Enfinger to finish fourth and win his second title with ThorSport Racing.

In an interview with Forbes, Rhodes explained how difficult this season was for him. Throughout the 2023 season, the team not only switched manufacturers from Toyota to Ford but also had three crew chiefs.

Ben Rhodes is only the fifth driver in Truck Series history to win two titles and is also one of NASCAR's youngest multi-time Champions. The 26-year-old champion still has a lot of racing ahead of him.

Rhodes can possibly join the NASCAR Hall of Fame, following the footsteps of four-time Truck Series champion Ron Hornaday Jr., if he continues to race in the Turck Series instead of moving to the Cup Series or Xfinity Series.

“Let’s say if we can get another championship by the time I’m 30, how crazy would that be? That would be completely wild. I want to keep going down this path and see what the future holds," Rhodes stated.

He continued,

“Ron Hornaday made a name in the series and he’s the championship record holder. It’s really cool to think I have time left in this series and there can be efforts and possibilities to come close to that. It blows my mind thinking about that.”

Rhodes is happy to be a part of the Truck Series driving for ThorSport and he is focused on leaving a legacy for himself.

Fans react to Ben Rhodes' drunk post-race interview

After winning his second Truck Series title, Ben Rhodes was buzzed. He was seen chugging down a whole bottle of celebratory champagne. His second title post-race interview topped his first Championship interview where he was drunk as well.

After drinking, Rhodes took the stage once more, and this time his crazy 16-minute interview was as entertaining as his first one and fans were losing it over the internet.

"This is gold," one fan wrote.

Ben Rhodes now joins the list of greats like Jack Sprague, Matt Crafton, Todd Bodine, and NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday as he becomes the fifth driver to win his second title.