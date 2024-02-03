"I want to be known for winning races" - Christopher Bell unfazed by Netflix docuseries portraying him as ‘that guy’

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is content with his current portrayal in the NASCAR community as the racer who operates under the radar, something which was highlighted in Netflix's recently released NASCAR docu-series.

Christopher Bell's NASCAR career has an intriguing case to his name. In a high-profile move, the 29-year-old driver transitioned from Leavine Family Racing to Joe Gibbs Racing in 2021. Upon his arrival, Bell was an instant hit inside the JGR camp, as he won just the second race of his season in Daytona.

The Oklahoma native has since been a mainstay at the legendary Joe Gibbs Racing franchise. Bell qualified for the playoffs in his first season and reached the Championship 4 field in the last two years.

However, despite having six Cup wins to his name and other notable accolades, including a 2017 NASCAR Camping Truck Series Championship, Christopher Bell has often found himself overshadowed in the NASCAR narrative.

For Bell, being under the radar is a strategic advantage. In the Netflix documentary, he expressed his preference for a low-key approach, stating (via NASCAR.com):

“I’m very quiet, reserved. I keep to myself. I don’t want to be known for social media or known for doing dumb stuff."

Bell further added that the pride of winning NASCAR races is much more important than gaining popularity. The JGR driver said:

"I want to be known for winning races. I haven’t won enough to be that guy yet. One day, I will."

Christopher Bell had no "Plan B" throughout his NASCAR journey

Dwelling deep into his journey as a motorsports competitor, the former Truck Series Champion revealed his pursuit of becoming a race car driver since his early teens.

Bell stated (via NASCAR.com):

"I never had Plan B. There was no Plan B. I was gonna make it happen, whether it was dirt-track racing or NASCAR racing. I didn’t even think it was going to be NASCAR racing. So, I was committed. Ever since I was in my early teens, I just wanted to be a race car driver."

Christopher Bell finished the 2023 season in 4th place in the standings. The 29-year-old driver qualified for the Championship 4 field but a failed brake rotor prevented him from finishing the championship race in Phoenix. Bell won two Cup Series races last season in Bristol and Homestead.