"I want to make a big move" - Joey Logano calls for more dynamic racing at Superspeedways following Talladega

Joey Logano recently shared his opinion about the stagnant racing that took place at Talladega Superspeedway during the GEICO 500 last Sunday.

Since the release of the Next-Gen cars in 2022, racing on superspeedways has changed. Drivers like Logano and Denny Hamlin have criticized the fuel-retaining strategies employed by drivers on the superspeedways.

The 2-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion recently shared his take on racing on superspeedways. Logano said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I like the shuffling of the field. I like when a car makes a move and someone goes with them or doesn't go with them and there's a move made. This is just like, I follow the car in front of me and I just kept following them and following them eventually. Right. That's what happened." (00:43)

"Like it, it as a driver, I didn't do anything. You know, like I didn't make a difference. Like the best thing I could have done was nothing. Like the power of nothing was, was in play. And I don't know," Logano added (01:01).

The #22 Team Penske driver also stated his desire to make more dynamic moves in a racecar. Logano said:

"Like I want to make some stuff happen, man. I want to make a big move. I want to do something that makes a difference. And the only thing I can do to make a difference was pit faster. Be faster on pit road and, you know, work some money. I mean, at the end of the first stage, you have to work some lanes a little bit and did some things there that was good. But outside of that, the best thing I can do is save fuel and pit fast."

Joey Logano on the fuel-saving strategy and its effect on superspeedways

Joey Logano recently spoke about the fuel-saving strategy on superspeedways in the latest episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Since the debut of the Next-Gen cars, fuel-saving has come into play on superspeedways. This strategy has been often used by drivers over the last couple of years but was in the spotlight earlier this season at Daytona and again in last Sunday's GEICO 500 in Talladega, Alabama.

In a recent episode of SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Joey Logano shared his take on the fuel-saving strategy and how it has been problematic according to him.

“To me, the issue is, you can’t move through the field. You can’t pass cars. And so I was scared to pull out of line because it’s just, like, getting in the wall…like getting in a brick wall, and all of your moves stop.” Logano said at (00:04).

Logano emphasized that the fuel mileage game is "more interesting" when the drivers are in the wide open. He said:

"But going wide open is not more interesting to me. I think the fuel mileage game is more interesting than when they were wide open, in my opinion." (00:46)

