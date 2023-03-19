"I didn't want to make a scene" - NASCAR Xfinity’s Josh Williams sheds light on bizarre incident at Atlanta

The NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta witnessed a bizarre incident where Josh Williams parked his car on the start-finish line. The #92 Chevrolet driver walked off to the pitlane, leaving his car stranded on the front stretch.

Williams was involved in a wreck on lap 27 where his car sustained damage. On the following restart, debris came off his #92 car causing another caution.

NASCAR Race Control ordered Williams to return to the garage immediately for 'extending the caution'. After arguing about the call, the 29-year-old stopped his car on the front stretch and walked back to his garage.

After the race, Williams was summoned to speak with series director Wayne Auton and Elton Sawyer, NASCAR’s senior vice president of competition.

Speaking about the incident, Williams admitted after the meeting:

"I didn’t do it to be spiteful or make a huge scene or cause everyone to stand out here (at the NASCAR hauler) but I just wanted to voice my opinion. I felt like it wasn’t right but it’s in the rulebook."

The #92 DGM racing driver elaborated on the situation:

"We all work really hard, right? We only run ‘X’ amount of laps and then you have something like this – a piece of bare bond fall off – and put us out of the race."

He spoke about his decision to continue racing even with the damaged car:

"We’re a small team. We work really hard. We have to make our sponsors happy, right? It doesn’t do you any good sitting in the garage. It is what it is. We’ll learn from it and move on."

Williams could be penalized for walking on 'hot' track or disobeying the directives of the race officials. According to Section 8.8.9.I of the Xfinity Series Rule Book, NASCAR officials can order a car off-track with the help of the Damaged Vehicle Policy.

Williams admitted that his actions were borne out of 'frustration'. He is ready to face the penalties:

"I just said I was a little bit frustrated, but it’s in the rulebook. It’s up to them (on the penalty). It’s their sandbox and we play in it. I enjoy the Xfinity Series and respect Wayne and everybody and we just move on and go to the next one."

Josh Williams was classified as DNF (32nd in the 38-car grid).

Austin Hill takes the checkered flag for the NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta

Familiar names occupied the podium positions in the RAPTOR 250 Xfinity race. Austin Hill won his third race of the season, finishing ahead of Daniel Hemric and Ryan Truex.

Hill won the race filled with 12 cautions to take the checkered flag 0.085 seconds ahead of Hemric. Although he dominated most of the race, he could have lost it on the final lap as Parker Kligerman bumped into him.

Hill said in a post-race interview:

"Once I got to the lead, I knew it was wreckers or checkers. When (Kligerman) hit me in the right-rear – I’m guessing he got hit or something – I thought I was headed to the outside wall. But I was able to gather it up and bring it on home."

"This is so special. It was a tough one to win."

