“I want to be part of that”: Daniel Suarez bets big on the ‘fastest growing team’ as he begins his new journey in NASCAR

By Sashwat Deo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:12 GMT
Daniel Suarez will join Spire Motorsports in the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season. The Mexican native will replace Justin Haley in the No. 7 Chevrolet after working with Trackhouse Racing for five years in the sport's top series.

Suarez was released by Justin Marks-owned organization when the latter hired young sensation Connor Zilisch to drive full-time in the Cup Series. This left the two-time Cup race winner's future in limbo. With weeks of uncertainty and ending a long speculation, Spire roped in the former Xfinity champion, who will join Michael McDowell and Carson Hocevar under the Chevy roster.

Reflecting on the same, Daniel Suarez spoke about the undeniable progress Spire Motorsports has made in recent years. In a conversation with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he said:

"They have become so strong that in my opinion, they are the fastest-growing team in NASCAR. I mean, if they win a race right now, nobody will be surprised, right? Like they just got a pole position last week. So I think that they haven't just grown so much. They have invested in so many great people. They have great partners, alliance, technical alliance partners as well. So I just, when I see a Spire Motorsports, I see them in essence, progressive and getting better and better every single year. And I want to be part of that."
Furthermore, Suarez addressed his experience in the stock-car racing series and how it will add value to the Jeff Dickerson-owned NASCAR team. He added:

"I have seen the progress that I have made. And I'm not really, you know, I'm not new into sport anymore. You know, I've been doing this already for seven, eight years. And I feel like I can bring a lot to a table. You know, I know what is required on a race team, people wise and chemistry and systems and progress to be able to be successful."
Meanwhile, Spire owner Dickerson didn't shy away from addressing the lackluster performance of the No. 7 team this season. He believed the team had speed but needed better execution from the driver.

"He's a fighter": Spire Motorsports gets candid about Daniel Suarez joining

Daniel Suarez - NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
Daniel Suarez - NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn

Daniel Suarez has been a part of the NASCAR Cup Series for almost nine years. Since then, he has had two Cup wins and 74 top-10 finishes.

In a media availability after the announcement, Jeff Dickerson, Spire Motorsports' owner, reflected on the team's and Suarez's capabilities. He said (via Autuweek):

"We’re not like a problem that needs to be solved anymore. We’ve got the speed. We need the execution. I think maybe in our group we’re starting to learn what makes it tick and what doesn’t make it tick. If he (Suarez) can just be himself, just be steady he’s capable of winning races and running in the top five. He’s a fighter."

So far this season, Daniel Suarez has two top-fives and seven top-10 finishes in 34 starts. He will be back in action for the season's second-to-last race for the Martinsville playoff on Sunday, October 26, at 2 p.m. ET.

