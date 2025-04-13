"I want people to see it for what it really is": Dale Earnhardt Jr. make his feelings clear on CARS Tour standards

Dale Earnhardt Jr. acknowledged the experience that people have of running the races in the CARS Tour, but Earnhardt expressed frustration from the racing. A lot of driver mistakes have ruined the experience for the streaming audience, and he suggested that there needs to be a “free pass” to continue racing.

The 2025 xMAX CARS Tour season features a dynamic 15-race schedule that showcases Late Model Stock Cars and Pro Late Models. The first race under the ownership of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kevin Harvick was held at New River All-American Speedway and will finish its season at North Wilkesboro Speedway on October 18. In its 11th season of running, a return to a historic track like North Wilkesboro Speedway is likely to engage old-school NASCAR fans.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. believes that the CARS Tour has a lot more to offer than just a caution-filled race. To Frontstretch, he said:

"You know, I think that, you know, it could be more bodies up in the booth. We need to establish the wave around, or the free pass, and the lineup, and be getting to choose quicker. "

He added:

"Our drivers have very fair arguments and just, you know, disappointment. And I do too. I'm in the car and I was so freaking frustrated with all the cautions and just all the mistakes, you know, and all the driver's mistakes and everything else. It just, I mean, we had a great opportunity to showcase the great things about this tour. And we missed it today. We missed that opportunity. And I hate that because I know the tour is, I know the tour is awesome and I want people to see it for what it really is. And we just didn't have our best night tonight."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is one of NASCAR’s iconic figures, with his famous nickname as the “Pied Piper of Daytona” for his continued success at the Great American Race (winning the race twice: 2004 and 2014).

Over his 19-year long career, Earnhardt Jr. never won the Cup Series Championship but secured himself 26 wins and 260 top-ten finishes in the Cup Series.

The ever-popularity of Earnhardt Jr. in NASCAR is reflected by his 15 consecutive Most Popular Driver awards from 2003 to 2017. Before he moved to Hendrick Motorsports, the iconic driver was driving for his father’s team, Dale Earnhardt Inc. He retired from full-time racing after the 2017 season but remains deeply involved with his co-ownership of the Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. hypes $200,000 CARS Tour throwback race

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is promoting the upcoming Throwback Classic CARS Tour race at Hickory Motor Speedway on August 2, calling it the "biggest thing going right now in short track, pavement racing." The event features a $50,000 prize for the Late Model Stock division winner and $30,000 for the Pro Late Models winner, making it one of the most sought-after short-track races in history.

Earnhardt Jr., who co-owns the zMAX CARS Tour, emphasized the importance of fan and racer support for the event.

"I'm usually not one to make a lot of noise, or boast, but I want to say I think it is the biggest. It's the biggest thing going right now in short track, pavement racing. That's the biggest announcement I can imagine making," Dale Earnhardt Jr. told FloRacing (00:35 onwards).

"I want them to all come, come race with us. $2500 start on the late mile stock side. That's incredible. Teams are racing to win that kind of money on a Saturday night...If we support it, and we show up, we get to keep doing it right...And that type of race, it won't be just one of those. Every year. We'll see multiple races like that popping up."

He highlighted the unprecedented start money of $2,500 for Late Model Stock teams and $1,500 for Pro Late Model teams. He believes this level of support can lead to more races with similar payouts, creating a positive cycle for short-track racing.

