“I want him to push us off”: Kyle Larson can’t wait to give Dale Earnhardt Jr. the complete Sprint car experience at Lernerville

Kyle Larson is excited to bring one of NASCAR's most popular names Dale Earnhardt Jr. to the sprint car arena. The latter will be visiting Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania on September 26.

The 2021 Cup Series champion recently made a start in the CARS Tour series owned by Earnhardt Jr. As a part of the deal, it is now time for Junior to return the favor. He will, hence, pay a visit to a High Limit Sprint Car Series event, a series owned by Larson and Brad Sweet.

Kyle Larson is excited to show Earnhardt Jr. his favorite style of racing. He hopes Earnhardt has a good time and pushes them off to the green flag, as sprint cars don't have onboard starters.

“Lernerville is just a great track,” Larson was quoted by Sportsnaut.com as saying. “I guess he’s never been to a Sprint Car race so I just want him to have a good time. I would like for him to get to experience everything there. I want him to get behind the wheel of a push truck and push us off.”

It would be the first time Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be attending a sprint car event, as he gears up to witness the 410 Sprint Car series in action at Lernerville Speedway. The NASCAR Hall of Famer will be touring with the Dirty Mo Media group, capturing his experience from the track.

“I want him to experience everything about our sport, go to the flag stand. I don’t know because I’m around it all the time and I don’t know what would be intriguing to a fan from a different kind of racing.”

“I just hope he gets to do whatever he wants to do, and enjoys his time, and hopefully the fans give him space to enjoy his time there.”

With both NASCAR stars now acting as a promoter for their respective series, Kyle Larson hopes Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s visit results in something productive for their series. He hopes to bounce off ideas with the NASCAR ace after the event.

Kyle Larson reflects on his 2023 campaign, ahead of the playoff season

The #5 Hendrick Motorsports driver reflected on his 2023 regular season campaign as he rues the missed opportunities this season. However, he is satisfied with his consistency this season as he enters the playoffs as the sixth in the standings, with more top-five finishes than any driver.

“We fell short of a few wins we felt we deserved, but all in all, it’s been a good year,” Kyle Larson said in a press conference at Phoenix. “We haven’t been as consistent as we would like, but the speed is there. I think if you can have the speed, the consistency will come, and there would be no better time to have some consistency than right now.”

The 2021 Cup Series champion begins his quest for his second title at Darlington Raceway this weekend.