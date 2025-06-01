"I wouldn't want to share it with anyone else": Kyle Busch shares heartfelt birthday tribute on 'one of a kind journey' with wife Samantha 

Kyle Busch has shared a warm message for his wife on her birthday. Samantha, who married the two-time NASCAR Cup champion in 2010, celebrated her 39th birthday on June 1.
Busch shared pictures with Samatha and their nine-year-old son, Brexton on X and wrote:
"Happy Birthday to my 🔥🔥🔥 wife! Thank you for always being by my side through it all. We’re raising two great kids that have us on a one of a kind journey, and I wouldn’t want to share it with anyone else. Love you!!"
The couple is also parents to a two-year-old daughter, Lennix Key Busch.
Samantha is a lifestyle blogger with over 277k followers on Instagram. She frequently shares wellness tips, family updates and personal reflections. Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, who turned 40 this May, is in his 21st full-time Cup season. The Richard Childress Racing driver started the year with a top-five finish but his winless streak is still continuing. Busch broke his 19-year streak of winning at least one race last year, with his last Cup win being at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, two years ago.
The 14th race of the 2025 season is set to take place at Nashville Superspeedway this Sunday (June 1). Busch's best result at the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval was ninth place in 2023, and he has led over 10 laps in each of his first three races there. Last summer, Busch was in fourth place before he ended up crashing twice near the end and finished 27th.
Kyle Busch will start the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 in 25th place. The green flag is expected to drop at 7 pm ET.
Kyle Busch's wife Samantha shares "39 reflections" before turning 39
Samantha shared a post on her Instagram before her birthday and shared 39 reflections and lessons to mark the day.
"As I’m turning 39 this weekend, I wanted to share 39 reflections, lessons, and little truths I’ve gathered over the years — the funny, the hard, the beautiful, and everything in between. Here’s to growth, gratitude, and not taking life too seriously," Samantha captioned the post.
Her quotes ranged from general life advice about mental health and self-worth to parenting tips and personal anecdotes.
"Be present in today, you can't change the past, and there's no good in worrying about the future. Therapy isn't weakness, it's strength. Love yourself and be confident. It's important for your kids to see you like this," Samantha shared.
In a following post, Samantha also shared pictures of herself at a beach and wrote about her wish to walk at Miami Swim Week for her 40th birthday next year.
Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.