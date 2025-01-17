"I want to time travel": Dale Earnhardt Jr. opens up as 49-year-old picture of Dale Sr. sparks hidden desire

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a photo of his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr. from 1976. It was the year when his father, Dale Sr. prepared his own car, in his father's (Dale Jr.'s grandfather's) garage 49 years ago. Sharing the photo, Dale Jr. revealed hidden desires that sparked within him.

The photo in question was of Dale Sr. as he ran in the Daytona International Speedway. It was the second year of his career in the NASCAR Cup Series, and he drove the #8 Dodge Charger with no gloves in his hands. Sharing the photo, Dale Jr. wrote:

"Dad at Daytona in 76. His first trip. His own car he prepared in his father’s garage. No gloves and no idea what the future held. I was recently sent this by a friend, I hadn’t seen it before. Pretty amazing."

However, after he shared the photo, Dale Earnhardt Jr. shared his inner thoughts and the questions that came to his mind. He further wrote,

"My brain when I see photos like this. Who took this? Did they take more? They put that nose on this old Nova just for Daytona. I have the truck he towed it down there with. At the top of the right front fender, it say's "Kannapolis NC" where "Goodyear" decal usually is. The left front fender doesn't have that, it's has a traditional Goodyear decal. Odd. Why?"

After this, Dale Earnhardt Jr. added that Tommy Houston was driving behind Dale Sr. Tommy Houston was Dale Sr.'s third wife, Teresa Houston's uncle. As he had all these questions in his head, he further added,

"Who else has photos of this car that weekend? What hotel did they stay in? Did they eat at any local restaurants? Who all went down there with him? Was he nervous? I want to time travel."

Dale Earnhardt made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 1975 and raced under various team owners and banners until 1979. He joined Ros Osterlund Racing, Stacy Racing, and Richard Childress Racing for a couple of years, before moving to Bud Moore Engineering in 1982.

"The Intimidator" then returned to Richard Childress Racing again in 1984 and then stayed with the same team until his untimely and tragic death in 2001. Decades after his death, Dale Earnhardt is still regarded as one of the most brilliant drivers to grace the sport.

Dale Earnhardt's illustrious NASCAR career at a glance

Iconic NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt had an illustrious Cup Series career. In over 27 years, he participated in 676 races, where he claimed seven NASCAR titles. He triumphed in the 1980, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, and 1994 seasons, and is one of only three drivers to win seven titles.

Dale Earnhardt celebrates his 4th NASCAR Winston Cup Championship with son Dale Earnhardt Jr., top left, - Source: Getty

Earnhardt also claimed 76 race wins, 22 pole positions, and 428 Top 10s. He made his debut with the 1975 World 600 at Charlotte, and his final and one last race was at Daytona in 2001 before he succumbed to death at Daytona International Speedway.

Earnhardt Sr. was killed in a three-car crash at the 2001 Daytona 500 when he collided with Ken Schrader after making contact with Sterling Marlin. As a result of the collision, the seven-time Cup Series champion suffered a basilar skull fracture, and was pronounced dead when at the Halifax Medical Center.

