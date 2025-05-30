“I wanted them to know; I put it in there”: Ross Chastain explains his public tribute to late Army hero after epic twist at the Coca-Cola 600

NASCAR driver Ross Chastain made headlines after winning the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, but it wasn’t just the win that had fans talking. What turned heads was his emotional tribute to a fallen Army veteran right after his victory. It happened on Memorial Day weekend, during NASCAR’s most grueling race, and the gesture stood out amid the fanfare of burnouts and his usual watermelon smash.
Chastain, who started the race dead last in 40th place, pulled off an unlikely win and then revealed a photo of U.S. Army Specialist Kevin McCrea. McCrea, a paratrooper injured in the 1980s and who passed away in 2020, was memorialized on Chastain’s No. 1 Chevy. Chastain had a connection to the family and made sure they were present to witness the moment.
“I wanted them to know that I didn’t forget that the picture was in there, that I put it in there,” Ross Chastain told The Inquirer. “It was a dream ending for all of us.”
In the moments after the checkered flag, Ross Chastain took a photo of Kevin McCrea from inside his car and held it up for pictures in victory lane. Waiting nearby was McCrea’s daughter, Allie, who is a music therapist and a recipient of a Folds of Honor scholarship—an organization that supports children of fallen or disabled service members. Chastain was introduced to the McCrea family through that very organization.
Kevin McCrea joined the Army at 17 and suffered a life-altering spinal cord injury a year later during a parachute jump. Despite the injury, he pursued higher education and raised three children. He passed away in 2020 after spending the last 14 months of his life hospitalized.
Ross Chastain’s Coca-Cola 600 win came against the odds. He wrecked his primary car in practice and had to start from the back in a backup vehicle. He only led eight laps—six of which came at the very end—but managed to pass William Byron and seal the win. It was Allie McCrea’s first NASCAR race. The combination of the win and the tribute left the McCrea family visibly emotional. The moment felt personal, and Allie described it as feeling like her dad was there that night.
Fan disrupts Ross Chastain’s celebration
Just moments after winning the Coca-Cola 600, Ross Chastain was unexpectedly confronted by a fan who tried to take his hat. The hat-snatching incident happened as Chastain made his way to Victory Lane. Still strapped into his car, he was celebrating with Trackhouse Racing team members when a fan suddenly reached through the window and grabbed his Jockey-branded cap.
This moment caught Chastain off guard during what should have been one of the happiest walks of his racing career.
The Coca-Cola 600 was the first time since 1969 that a driver came from last to win. As Ross Chastain described on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, he felt someone tug at his hat and instinctively tried to hold it down. Despite his efforts, the fan pulled it off and ran. Security responded immediately. Tony Lunders, Trackhouse Racing’s competition director, retrieved the cap and returned it to Chastain.
“I think he dropped his own hat and I could see him talking to (security),” said Chastain. “Then I see Tony Lunders walk up and snatch it out of the guy's hand and bring it back to me.”
The individual responsible was removed by event security. Ross Chastain will now continue the Memorial Day tradition by visiting Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the soldier.
