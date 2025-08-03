"I wanted to win and we didn't do it": Ross Chastain voices disappointment with P3 finish at Iowa

Ross Chastain was disappointed with his third-place finish at Iowa in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race. In the post-race interview, he opened up about the issues he faced in the last stage of the race.

Chastain started his race from 11th place and moved to third by the end of Stage 1. He further improved to first place in Stage 2, and then lost two places in the final stage to come home in third place.

Chastain, who raced for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports in the #9 Chevrolet Camaro SS, finished his race behind race winner Sam Mayer and P2 Jesse Love. The 32-year-old told Frontstretch in the post-race interview:

"It goes back to the last set of tires we put on and we did some air pressure and just took a lot of the rear grip out of the car on the gas. I was off the gas not on the loud pedal so that's where it went wrong. Um other than that Picker did great. Cory Shay did great."

"Um, you know, bringing a fifth car throughout the year is tough on them. I know. And a lot of working Sundays. So, I'm a competitor. I wanted to win and we didn't do it," he added. (0:37-1:03)

Chastain is set to go again in the NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, August 3, and take on his #1 ride for Trackhouse Racing during the Iowa Corn Powered by Ethanol at the Iowa Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ross Chastain shared how he won the Coke 600 this year

NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) celebrates his win and receives a ring and a watch from track president Marcus Smith - Source: Imagn

Ross Chastain claimed the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway and qualified for the NASCAR playoffs. The Trackhouse Racing driver told Sports Illustrated about his win:

"We were just better. We worked together with Chevy to build our setups. William had done the test there, and we picked out the best things we thought from the test and we were really good on Saturday and then crashed, blew a tire in practice. So, we had to come from the back, and it took all 600 miles. We might not have won if not for it being the longest race of the season."

Ross Chastain started his race from 40th place, the very last position of the race. He improved to 21st place in Stage 1 before moving to seventh place. In the third stage, the #1 driver ended up in fifth place, and finally crossed the Checkered Flag in P1 in the final stage, ahead of William Byron.

