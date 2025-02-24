Daniel Suarez spoke on his crash at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. In a recent interview, he expressed his and the team’s under-par performance.

Daniel Suarez was involved in a significant Multi-car crash during the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. At lap 184, Suarez lost control of his vehicle at the higher end of the modified Superspeedway and made contact with Ty Gibbs. Gibbs was trying to move in between Suarez and another driver but was met with Suarez. This led the #99 driver to slide which created a big pileup that affected drivers like Cole Custer, Noah Gragson, JJ Yeley, and Cody Ware. This happened on turn 1. While Gibbs continued racing, the other drivers were forced to cut their races short.

The Mexican American spoke on the incident in an interview after his race ended early and called his performance "not good enough":

I haven't seen the replay yet. Man, I wasn't good enough, man, today. I felt like... I didn't know that the 54 was there. I think it was on me. I didn't know that the 54 was there. Today, we're just not good enough.

The driver also spoke about the struggles the team was facing throughout the race:

I mean, we struggled a lot with the balance of the car since the first stage. And we worked a lot to try to make it better. We made it better, but never quite the way that we normally are here. But I don't know, we will have to review everything. I know that we brought a little bit different package than before, trying to contemplate the weather because it's quite a bit colder, but it just didn't work out.

Daniel Suarez began his racing career in NASCAR Mexico Series where he won multiple races and established himself as a name to watch out for. In 2016, he became the first foreign driver to win a major NASCAR National Series Championship when he won the Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing. The 33 year old became the first driver to win a race as a Mexican born driver in the Cup Series at Sonoma Raceway. Suarez currently races for Trackhouse Racing.

Trackhouse Racing star Daniel Suarez revisited 2024 Atlanta Motor Speedway triumph

Daniel Suárez revisited his thrilling victory at the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, reflecting on the intense three-wide photo finish that secured his win. Suárez described the final laps as anyone's race, noting how close the competition was among the frontrunners, including Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch. He acknowledged the crucial push he received from Bubba Wallace, which allowed him to side-draft Busch and ultimately clinch the victory.

"They were telling me the 12 beat you by a quarter of a car. I was going to believe it because I didn't know. I couldn't see him; I'm pretty sure he couldn't see me either... It was a good night,” Daniel Suarez said

This victory marked a significant milestone in his career and became a historic moment for Suárez.

