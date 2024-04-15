Kyle Larson has reflected on his performance in the latest NASCAR Cup Series in Texas, admitting that he wasn't at his best.

The racer won the pole and started the race on the right foot. However, during stage 2, Larson lost a wheel of his Chevy Camaro, which resulted in a two-lap penalty. This was a big blow for Larson, who ultimately ended the race in 21st place.

As per the #5 driver, the wheel issue wasn't the only factor that prevented him from having a solid result as he also critiqued his own performance.

"I wasn't too concerned. I knew we'd get back to the lead lap... Just; I don't know, I wasn't that good. Once we got to the lead lap, I wasn't that good. So in the end, the strategy just didn't work out for us, staying long on that green flag," Larson told Bob Pockrass.

"Some days are just not meant to be. But my car was really fast. I think had we not had the wheel issue, we would have been up in the top 2 all race long."

The 2021 Cup champion then expressed his joy for his teammate Chase Elliott and the #9 team considering they finally ended their very long winless spell. Kyle Larson added that Elliott and his team executed their race plan well and deserved to be in the victory lane.

Kyle Larson to attempt two races in one day in May

On May 26, Kyle Larson is all set to attempt the Double Duty of running in, competing in, and hoping to win both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the very same day. It promises be a monumental task to even complete, let alone win, both races.

However, Larson has a history of excelling in various disciplines of racecar driving. He has also had positive results in the tests he's had in his prep for the Indy 500, and will thus be confident of putting together a decent result in both races.

There have been a few drivers from NASCAR who have attempted this feat, like Tony Stewart, Kurt Busch, and more. Larson, who has 24 Cup Series race wins, has a case to be the most talented and accomplished of them all heading into the two races.