“I wasn’t in love with where I was”: Sheldon Creed shares his true feelings after leaving Richard Childress and joining Joe Gibbs Racing this season

Xfinity Series driver Sheldon Creed shared insights on his feelings after parting ways with former team Richard Childress Racing on a sour note.

Sheldon Creed's two-year stint at Xfinity Series outfit Richard Childress Racing was marred by controversies. The 26-year-old driver's clashes with teammate Austin Hill last campaign resulted in the duo facing elimination from the playoffs following the Martinsville race. The strain between Creed and RCR was evident when team owner Richard Childress publicly criticized Creed, labeling him a "stupid driver."

However, life has been better for the former Truck Series champion in 2024. Creed had already agreed to a move to Joe Gibbs Racing before the 2023 season came to an end. In a recent interview with NASCAR.com, Creed reflected on his time at RCR, stating:

"I was looking at the future, and I wasn’t in love with where I was. I liked it, I had fun and had a lot of good people around me, but I wasn’t enjoying it as much as I wanted to. I felt like I would fit in better here or somewhere else."

He expressed his frustration with the inconsistency at RCR, saying:

"I felt like I was stuck. Some weeks, we would be good, and some weeks, we would run 15th all day. That was frustrating to me. There was maybe nothing that I could do about it, but it was tough to accept that. I didn’t think it was me."

"No excuses" for Sheldon Creed in 2024 as he aims to deliver a strong season

With his move to JGR, Creed is determined to leave behind any excuses and take full responsibility for his performance on the track. He said:

“I’ve said in the past that I think Gibbs cars are some of the best. I’m getting rid of that excuse now this year. Now, it’s up to me. I like that pressure, and me saying that puts pressure on myself. If I don’t do good this year and run the same, I’ll go race dirt for fun. This is a proving year to myself as well."

Sheldon Creed sees the 2024 season as a pivotal opportunity to prove himself and reclaim his position as a top contender in the Xfinity Series. He added:

"I came out of trucks winning, and if I wasn’t the favorite, I was at least looked at. I went to two years of not running good and, in my opinion, got forgotten about. If I could turn this into a good year with multiple wins and a shot at the championship, then I feel like I put my name back in the conversation."

In two races in the 2024 campaign so far, Creed had secured two top 5 finishes, including a runner-up finish in Daytona.