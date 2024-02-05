"I watched this my whole life": Ty Gibbs' reply to Joey Logano's ultimatum after 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash feud

"I watched this my whole life": Ty Gibbs remarked, probably alluding to Joey Logano's extensive track record of feuds with fellow drivers, including the longstanding feud with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin.

Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs, known for their incidents in the NASCAR Cup Series, contributed to the ongoing feud on Saturday night.

The two drivers had a verbal exchange after the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, which took place a day earlier due to severe weather in Los Angeles.

Post-race, Michael Massie from Frontstretch observed Logano striding towards Gibbs' hauler, with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates gathering around.

Eric Estepp shared Michael Massie's post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, "I watched this my whole life, same thing!"

"Gibbs doesn't seem to be buying what Logano is trying to sell him 👀."

Logano and Gibbs were fighting for the lead in the closing moments of the race, but polesitter Denny Hamlin eventually won. Logano was upset with Gibbs and called him out for being too aggressive. With 10 laps to go, Gibbs slid wide during a restart, breaking Logano's momentum, which was the source of the stress.

The Rookie of the Year for 2023, Ty Gibbs, as captured in a video by Michael Massie of Frontstretch, conveyed to Logano,

"I watched this my whole life, same thing!," said Ty Gibbs.

Joey Logano responded to the young Gibbs, saying:

"Keep watching."

Logano and Ty Gibbs had notable clashes and their disagreements from the previous year reached a climax when the No. 22 sent the No. 54 into the wall during the fall race at Martinsville Speedway.

Ty Gibbs appeared to be on track for his first win in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his chances were dashed.

Gibbs struggled to maintain his lead in the final 11 green-flag laps of the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, dropping to sixth and getting spun off Kyle Larson's bumper.

Rather than enjoying a breakthrough race, he departed Los Angeles in the 18th position.

The Rise of Ty Gibbs

Tyler Randal Gibbs is an American professional stock car racing driver. He is a full-time competitor in the NASCAR Cup Series, piloting the No. 54 Toyota Camry XSE for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gibbs clinched the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and was also the champion of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series. Notably, he is the grandson of Joe Gibbs, the former NFL coach and NASCAR team owner.

Commencing his racing career in go-karts, Gibbs initially navigated both asphalt and dirt tracks in Mooresville, North Carolina. In 2019, he emerged victorious in the IceBreaker 125 Late Model Stock race at Myrtle Beach Speedway, steering the No. 18 vehicle for Nelson Motorsports.

In 2023, Gibbs became a full-time member of the NASCAR Cup Series and began driving the newly renamed No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing. He finished in the top four four times and won the NASCAR Rookie of the Year award.