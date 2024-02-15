“I don't wear a headset. I'm a driver”: Kyle Larson talks about competing in his own Racing tournament instead of watching it from the stands

NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is not one to sit back and watch his co-owned High Limit Racing events from the stands.

After a successful 2023 campaign which saw him very nearly miss out on the Cup championship, Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson is gearing up for one of the most pivotal years of his career.

Alongside contending for the Cup title and making his Indianapolis 500 debut, the 31-year-old will also oversee his sprint car series, High Limit Racing, to achieve new heights.

Larson co-owns High Limit Racing, a 410 winged sprint car series, with five-time World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet. In just its second year, the series is set to expand, hosting 60 races across the country with over $5.8 million in prize money up for grabs.

Despite his busy schedule, Larson remains committed to competing in several races throughout the season, adding yet another layer to his already-crowded agenda. When asked by FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass if he would consider watching the events from the stands, Larson made his stance clear. He said:

"No. I'm a racer. I don't wear a headset. I'm a driver."

Meanwhile, the co-owner of High Limit Racing and Kyle Larson's brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, said:

"I don't know if you know Kyle — there's no stress. Kyle is all about when and where he can race. This is more opportunities, so he's happy... Kyle was put on this Earth to drive a race car."

Kyle Larson on attempting "The Double" in 2024

The 2021 Cup Series champion is set to make history in the upcoming season as he will become only the fifth driver to compete in both the Coca-Cola 600 and the Indianapolis 500 race on the same day. Larson will drive a total of 1,100 miles, piloting the No. 8 Chevrolet.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver emphasized the importance of pushing boundaries and embracing new experiences. Kyle Larson said (via The Associated Press):

"It’s always good when you can, as a driver, put yourself in new situations where you’re challenging your brain, you’re challenging yourself to evolve and learn something new, figure out the differences or similarities between race cars. I think there’s still a ton for me to learn and a ton left out on the table for me to get comfortable.

"The more reps I get with everything, not just making laps around the track, but in and out of the box like I mentioned, exiting pit road hard, stuff like that is going to be important."