"I went that's not a good sign thinking to myself": NASCAR broadcaster Larry McReynolds remembers Dale Earnhardt's fatal crash

NASCAR broadcaster Larry McReynolds opened up about the tragic day in 2001 when Dale Earnhardt breathed his last at the Daytona International Speedway. Speaking about the fateful day in a recently released podcast, the Fox Sports columnist shared how he watched the entire ordeal unfold in front of his eyes.

Ad

February 18, 2001, is regarded as one of the darkest days in NASCAR's history. It was the day when the sport lost one of its brightest stars, the seven-time Cup Series champion, and one of the best and most successful stock car racing drivers — Dale Earnhardt.

McReynolds, a NASCAR crew chief, broadcaster and former advisor to Petty Enterprises, recently sat with Brandon of the Awful Announcing podcast where he reflected on Earnhardt's fatal crash. Speaking about the day, he said (0:18 onwards):

Ad

Trending

"You know we were having probably one of the best 500s that there had been in a long time. Tons of lead changes, hard racing. Did have a big crash on the back straightaway and Michael Waltrip, Darrell's brother (Darrell Waltrip), who had never won a Cup race, other than at All-Star race at Charlotte, he's in his first race driving for DEI (Dale Earnhardt, Inc), the #15 NAPA car and it looks like he's gonna win the race.

Ad

"And Dale's back there running third, and again it was a flawless Daytona 500 broadcast. Everything was as perfect as you could ask it to be until that final corner of the final lap. I remember seeing Dale hit the wall and I was thinking to myself, he ain't gonna be happy about that."

Following this, McReynolds explained how everyone was busy with Michael Waltrip, who had just won his first Daytona 500. However, the former had his eyes on Earnhardt's crash. Describing the situation, he added:

Ad

"I remember focusing on my job at hand but I kept looking towards turn 4, and I remember seeing Ken Schrader pull up there with his car cos he's kinda got involved in the wreck too, and I saw him frantically waving his arms to the emergency workers, and I went that's not a good sign, thinking to myself." (1:54 onwards)

Ad

Ad

As McReynolds continued describing the ordeal, he went on to reveal how the ambulance did not stop with Earnhardt at the in-field medical center. Instead, it drove out of the track towards the Halifax Medical Center, and this was when he understood that something was terribly wrong.

Death of Dale Earnhardt at 2001 Daytona 500

Dale Earnhardt was running in third place behind the race leader Michael Waltrip, and his son Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap. However, he had mounting pressure on him from Sterling Marlin, who was right behind him.

Ad

Ad

Earnhardt was trying to get out of the three-way wide and keep his advantage over the drivers behind him, but to no avail. Rusty Wallace drove his Ford behind him and forced Schrader to run in the outside lane. As a result, Marlin made contact with the rear of Earnhardt, causing the #3 car to turn rightwards and slam against the wall at high speed.

As Earnhardt's car sharply turned right, he was hit by Ken Schrader, who was coming at high speed. The seven-time Cup Series champion was immediately taken to the Halifax Medical Center and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Dale Earnhardt suffered a basilar skull fracture and died at the spot. He was the fourth driver to be killed by basilar skull fractures in a span of eight months as Adam Petty, Kenny Irwin Jr. and Tony Roper died in May, July and October 2000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"