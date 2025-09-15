“I will always stand behind you”: Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan shares a heartfelt message after JGR star's triumph in Bristol 

Christopher Bell won this Sunday at Bristol, marking his fourth victory of the season and 11th overall for his team, Joe Gibbs Racing. Having made the Round of 12, the Oklahoma native is now one step closer to the 2025 championship title.Bell’s wife, Morgan, was elated at how things shaped up for her husband at Bristol Motor Speedway. She was emotional too, as the victory snapped a 24-race winless streak for the Toyota icon.Morgan took to her Instagram stories and left a heartfelt message for Bell. She shared one of his latest posts, in which Bell was seen pulling off a burnout, and wrote,“I will always stand behind you in all you do!❤️”(Source: Morgan Bell/Instagram)Christopher Bell and Morgan were childhood sweethearts who met in 2010 and started dating in 2014. They tied the knot in February 2020, just one week before Bell’s NASCAR Cup Series debut.Morgan is often seen alongside Bell on race days, and it was no different at Bristol this weekend. The driver led laps when it mattered the most, taking off from fourth to the lead on the final restart of the 500-lap event.The first round of the playoffs was inarguably spectacular for Joe Gibbs Racing. Chase Briscoe won the opening race at Darlington, followed by Denny Hamlin winning at World Wide Technology Speedway, and finally, Christopher Bell at Bristol.&quot;We just know at any given week, it could be us, and it hadn't been for a long time,&quot; Christopher Bell said after winning the race. &quot;But Bristol baby tonight it's us.&quot;All three drivers are locked into the Round of 12. All eyes are now on New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a 1.05-mile racetrack in Loudon, New Hampshire, that will host the first race of the segment next Sunday, September 21.Christopher Bell’s wife Morgan logs a full score in “NASCAR husband” challengeMorgan recently appeared in a rapid-fire game held at Daytona International Speedway with Wag Talk on Instagram. The topic of the day was how well Morgan knows her husband, Christopher Bell.The segment started with questions like which Netflix documentary Bell featured in or what year he won the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series championship. Morgan answered every question correctly.Here is the video of the exchange, which Wag Talk captioned as follows:“Filmed at Daytona - Morgan answered every question QUICK.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn the racing side of things, Christopher Bell has to get ready for this coming Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. He is the defending champion at the track, having won both the Xfinity and Cup Series races there last year.Fans can watch Bell in action on USA (2 pm ET onwards) or listen to its live radio coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.