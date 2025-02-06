“I will give it my all”: Daniel Suarez delivers a clear message for fans and sponsors ahead of 2025 NASCAR season 

Trackhouse Racing driver, Daniel Suarez, shared an encouraging message with his fans and sponsors ahead of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. This will be his ninth full-time season in the series.

Clinching an early victory, last year, helped Suarez pave his way into the playoffs. However, that remained his only highlight of the season because a few more top-ten finishes overshadowed by his other performances were all he could achieve in the #99 Chevrolet. Heading into the 2025 season, however, he has better expectations.

The 33-year-old shared a message on Instagram thanking his sponsors and fans for their support, as he heads into his fifth consecutive Cup Series season with Trackhouse Racing. He mentioned that he is "proud" to have all the backing and aims to clinch victories this season.

"We get to race thanks to our fans and to our sponsors. I am so proud to have the support of all of these incredible companies that believe in me. THANK YOU for allowing me the privilege to represent you on the racetrack this season. I will give it my all as I always do! Let’s go win!! 🏆," he wrote in the caption.

Daniel Suarez finished inside the top 10 nine times last year, including his win at Atlanta. While that was enough to set him into the top 16, in the playoffs, he did not remain as consistent to get into the championship battle. After the season, he shared his thoughts on the team and looked ahead to 2025.

Daniel Suarez feels Trackhouse has "a lot of work to do" ahead of 2025

As mentioned, Daniel Suarez did have a few successful races, but the inconsistent finishes hampered the season and his chance to contend for the championship.

Reviewing his post-season run, Suarez mentioned that the #99 crew had improved, but the Trackhouse Racing team had gotten "worse" throughout the season.

"I think if you look at the big picture, I believe that the 99 team got better from last year but Trackhouse got worse as an organization. So, it’s a good thing that the 99 got better, but it’s a bad thing that Trackhouse got worse," Daniel Suarez said, via NASCAR.

Still remaining hopeful for the next season though, Suarez feels that the team has some work to do this season.

"We had a couple months in the middle of the year where we were trying new stuff and were very, very bad and eventually we had to reset and try again, and I feel that hurt the numbers of the 99 team. We were okay, a top-15 team most of the year, but we have a lot of work to do as an organization," he concluded.

Daniel Suarez has had moments that show his competitive side, especially on road courses. However, his inconsistencies seemed to have cost him all of his Cup Series career.

