Joey Logano's frustration with how his #22 Ford Mustang was recovered after a wreck at Pocono Raceway last weekend had fans as well as fellow driver Bubba Wallace in turmoil. After hitting the wall and getting stranded at the 2.5-mile-long oval track last Sunday, Logano was seen being dragged to the pits by a hauler/wrecker.

The Team Penske driver seemed unhappy with it. A video that surfaced online showed his frustration from inside the car. While Logano also went on to call out a need for a reevaluation of the procedures, Wallace took the opportunity to take a savage jab at his fellow driver.

In a video tweeted by the 23XI Racing driver, the audio from the infamous Joey Logano clip was imposed on a video of Bubba Wallace in a go-kart. The video showcased a third person trying to tow the kart in a hilarious fashion as Wallace took a jab at Logano.

"Tough to get a tow these days," Bubba Wallace wrote on Twitter.

Fans reacted to the video uploaded by the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver in a typical fashion. Here are some of the best reactions:

"I wish I could keep hitting the like button to add more! That is Gold."

Brett Silver @HoldensDad47 @BubbaWallace I wish I could keep hitting the like button to add more! That is Gold.

"Dude what in the actual hell"

SteelHorseLive ⛧🏁 @SteelHorseLive @BubbaWallace Dude what in the actual hell 🤣🤣🤣🤣

"I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard in a while"

B.W.Nation @ChanceBoyle4 @BubbaWallace I don’t think I’ve laughed this hard in a while

"Now this, this is content."

"I'm sorry Joey but I can't stop laughing at this."

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA @BubbaWallace I'm sorry Joey but I can't stop laughing at this.

"This is the greatest thing on the internet!"

Randy @censoredmm @BubbaWallace This is the greatest thing on the internet!

"You should win Most Popular Driver for this post alone."

Cody Raulston 🐘 @CodyRaulston @BubbaWallace You should win Most Popular Driver for this post alone.

What happened to Joey Logano at Pocono that prompted Bubba Wallace to take a jibe at him?

Joey Logano's outing at the Pocono Raceway last weekend had the #22 Ford Mustang driver retire after a furious few minutes on the racetrack. The Team Penske driver was seen spinning and hitting the wall at the 2.5-mile-long oval during stage 2 of the HighPoint.com 400.

As his car came to a rest, Logano could not move his car due to all four tires being flat. What aggravated Logano further was how the track officials dragged his stricken car around the racetrack into the pits. He on the other hand would have preferred to put on new tires or get a lift for the car.

NASCAR officials also responded to Logano's calls for a change of procedure after his retirement. Bubba Wallace, however, managed to take the incident in a lighter context, pleasing fans while he was at it.