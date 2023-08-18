“I wish I could redo it” - Brad Keselowski on learnings from SRX Racing after finishing 2nd at Lucas Oil Speedway

The final race of the 2023 SRX Racing Series saw NASCAR Cup Series driver Brad Keselowski rebound from a terrible start to a P2 finish at the end. With seasoned dirt-track racer, Jonathan Davenport taking a trip to victory lane in the season finale, Ryan Newman rounded off his championship bid after winning Heat Race 1 at the venue.

With his first full-time appearance in the 6-week-long schedule of the series owned by none other than Tony Stewart, Keselowski elaborated on how he learned about racing on a loose surface during his time.

Expecting to put his knowledge to the test, the 39-year-old summed up his race in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"I was trying to save the car, I thought the tires would wear out. I don't know nothing about these dirt cars because during the day the tires were just shot after 40-50 laps. 90-lap race, I didn't think they'd last but I guess at night the tires don't fall off. I wish I could redo it because I learned so much in the six weeks and I hope I get to do it again and apply the lessons learned."

With Thursday night's Superstar Racing Experience race out of the way, Brad Keselowski will be seen racing at Watkins Glen International in the Cup Series this Sunday.

Brad Keselowski's thoughts on big NASCAR Cup Series names potentially out of the 2023 playoffs

With big names in the NASCAR Cup Series such as Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott in dire need of a win in the last two races of the season, RFK Racing co-owner Brad Keselowski had words of advice for them.

The 39-year-old veteran racer spoke about what impacts missing the playoffs has on a driver. He said in an interview with Bob Pockrass:

“The reality is that’s the moments the system was meant to create. And sometimes it can create those moments whether the sport wants them or the fan base wants them or not. That’s just part of our sport right now. I missed the playoffs in 2013 and then last year in 2022, and it stinks for you, but the sport moves on it just like you weren’t even there.”

It remains to be seen if Chase Elliott can make a worthwhile playoff bid in the upcoming two regular season races.