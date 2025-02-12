"I wish it wasn't there": Rick Hendrick ace Kyle Larson gives candid opinion on NASCAR's latest decision

NASCAR Cup Series star Kyle Larson recently shared his thoughts on one of the sport's newest rules for the 2025 season. In regards to the new waiver rule, the 2021 Cup Series champion wishes it wasn't a thing.

The driver of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sat down with FOX NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass for an interview. The motorsports insider explained the new waiver rule while posting the clip of his interview with Kyle Larson.

"Yesterday, I posted several drivers' opinions today on the new waiver rule, where unless it is for a health reason, a driver who gets a waiver loses all regular-season playoff points. Some view it as a Kyle Larson rule on the double. Larson's thoughts: @NASCARONFOX," Pockrass wrote.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Regardless of the rule, Larson said his team is taking a different approach to this year's attempt, but added he wishes the rule wasn't in place. He said:

"I wish it wasn't there, but I think had that new rule been in place or not, I think our priorities probably look different for this coming Indy 500 and double attempt anyways, so it is what it is," Larson said (0:06 onwards)

Larson went on to say the rule will affect drivers who may go for retaliation on the racetrack and get suspended more than him attempting "The Double," adding:

"I think it's tough because, in the moment, you just see red and black out. In a split second, you can make a bad decision and not really be thinking of the consequences of it immediately. Although, as soon as it's done, they're probably going to be regretting it because they know what's going to be coming. It's just hard. We're all competitive and have short fuses a lot of the times."

Larson, who attempted "The Double" of racing both the Indianapolis 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, received a playoff waiver after missing the start of the Coca-Cola 600 due to weather delays in the Indianapolis 500. The California native plans to attempt "The Double" again, but things might be different this season with the new waiver rule.

Kyle Larson seeking his first Daytona 500 victory this Sunday

With 29 NASCAR Cup Series victories and a championship in 2021, Kyle Larson has accomplished a lot in his career. However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver will be hunting for his maiden Daytona 500 victory this Sunday in his 13th attempt at the event.

The 2025 season will be Larson's fifth full-time campaign behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. Last season, he won a season-high six races but failed to make the Championship 4 race.

In his first year with HMS (2021), Larson won 10 races and captured his first career championship, which remains the organization's last championship to date.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"