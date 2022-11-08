"I wish we could have won one," rues Ryan Blaney after losing out at Phoenix Raceway

Coming off one of his best seasons in terms of overall points standings to date, Ryan Blaney is a driver who was left wanting for more in last Sunday's Championship deciding race. While his Team Penske teammate Joey Logano went on to clinch the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship, Blaney went through a winless season. This year's All-Star Race saw the #12 Ford Mustang driver take home a big monetary reward, while no points-paying races saw him in Victory Lane.

On a day when Ford-manufactured cars, especially those from the Penske camp, were capable of winning races, the 28-year-old had to settle for the runner-up spot at Phoenix Raceway. Blaney also touched upon how clean air was of paramount importance at the Avondale, Arizona track. Looking back at his efforts in the race, he said:

“I wish we could have won one. We had a great car to do it, and it just didn’t happen. I’m proud of the effort. We had a winning car, and it just didn’t happen. You can’t pass anybody. You get behind someone and get tight and it takes your air away, and that’s all you can do.”

Dylan McCollum @dylanmccollum06 Ryan Blaney has steadily improved his regular season points finishing position season after season in Cup, with one more position to reach in 2023.



Bring. It. On.



2016 - 18th

2017 - 10th

2018 - 10th

2019 - 7th

2020 - 7th

2021 - 4th

Ryan Blaney has also managed to consistently improve his results over the past few seasons. The Hartford Township, Ohio native finished the regular season standings in P2 in the points table, which has been his best result since 2016.

Ryan Blaney congratulates teammate Joey Logano on his championship victory

Team Penske driver and P2 in the Championship Race last Sunday, Ryan Blaney signed his 2022 season off on a high note. After seeing his teammate Joey Logano clinch the title, Blaney acknowledged the speed of the Penske cars in Phoenix on Sunday. Looking ahead from a year that has been his best at least in terms of regular season points, if not outright victories, the #12 Ford Mustang driver felt ready to compete for the title next year.

The 28-year-old took to Twitter to hand out congratulations to his teammate after the title decider in Avondale, Arizona, and wrote:

“My guys gave me an awesome Menards Ford. Just didn’t have enough to get the lead. Congratulations to Joey (Logano) and the #22 team. We’ll be back ready to contend for the title in 2023.”

NASCAR will go live in February 2023 from the LA Coliseum for the Clash at The Coliseum.

