“I woke up with the biggest smile”: Bowman Gray legend Tim Brown's heartfelt reflection as 53-year-old lives NASCAR Cup dream 

Tim Brown, driver of the #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford for this weekend's Busch Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, reflected on the experience of racing amongst the best in the NASCAR Cup Series. While he's never raced in NASCAR prior to this weekend, Brown is the winningest driver at Bowman Gray Stadium.

Brown is soaking in every moment of this weekend as he reflected on the experience in a recent interview brought to light by The Kenny Wallace Show. The Kenny Wallace Show took to X to post:

"53-year old Bowman Gray local racing star @RocketTimBrown is one of the best stories from “The Clash” #nascar #racing"

The 53-year-old said in the media center that the Busch Clash has been an incredible experience and that he's joyful to be a part of it, adding:

"I woke up with the biggest smile on my face this morning and such at peace with the Lord that I'm just so blessed to be here. I'm going to enjoy every moment of it and I hope that we put that thing up front and make a show out of it." (0:30 onwards)

Brown also recounted a story detailing how RWR surprised him with the final wrap of the #15 machine that he'd be behind the wheel of at the exhibition event. He said:

"The coolest thing was to walk in. They wrapped the car Sunday to surprise me when I went to work on Monday and when you walk in and flip the lights on and you see that thing sitting there, it was like super emotional, right? Then, to get to bring my family down and have the modified there to unveil it and have our sponsors there and my wife and kids, it is super, super special." (0:00 onwards)

Brown started ninth in Heat 3 as a part of Saturday night's heat races to determine who races in Sunday's main event. The driver of the #15 finished 10th in his heat, meaning he'll have to race his way into the main event through the Last Chance Qualifier race, which takes place at 6 p.m. EST.

The Busch Clash set to take place on Sunday night

The NASCAR Cup Series circuit is back this weekend with the running of the annual Busch Clash exhibition race. The event takes place at Bowman Gray Stadium, beginning at 8 p.m. EST.

Chase Elliott will begin the race from the pole after winning Heat 1 on Saturday night. Chris Buescher will start second after winning Heat 2, followed by Heat 3 winner Denny Hamlin and Heat 4 winner Tyler Reddick.

Each heat race allowed the top five finishers to qualify for Sunday's main event. The ones who failed to qualify have one last chance in the Last Chance Qualifier race prior to the 200-lap main event.

