Kyle Busch shared a fashionable picture in his new pair of shades ahead of the Iowa Cup Series race. The sunglasses, from Shady Rays, are a special edition set made around the driver's style.

The #8 Chevrolet driver shared a picture on his social media with a humorous caption, praising Shady Rays for the pair of shades they provided him with. He also shared the model for his fans to check out on their website. His caption read:

"I won’t b looking corny in the corn fields this wknd. @ShadyRays has me covered ear to ear."

The sunglasses that he is wearing were released by Shady Rays and are called Talon. They have a special Kyle Busch edition that the driver is seen wearing in the picture. It comes with many features such as 100% polarization.

Busch is set to take part in the Iowa Corn 350 (hence the pun in his caption) in the Cup Series after a 12th-place finish at Sonoma earlier. He has been racing mostly within the midfield this season with occasional finishes in the top 10. He was also within the top 5 on two different occasions after a 4th-place at Dover and a 3rd at Atlanta. The latter has been his best finish so far in the season.

Kyle Busch expresses doubts about Next Gen cars at Iowa Speedway

Iowa is a 0.8-mile D-shaped oval track with four turnings and banking stretching up to 14°. The asphalt course provides good racing action, however, the Chevy driver is seemingly worried about the performance of the Next Gen cars this season.

Talking about the race, Kyle Busch stated that the aero deficiencies of the Next Gen car might turn out to be difficult for the race:

“I feel like the biggest challenges at Iowa with the Next Gen Cup car will be the aero deficiencies in traffic and how wide the new asphalt is that allows for you to work your way outside of the wake of the other cars in front of you,” he said according to Speedway Media.

Busch added that the new asphalt will make it a different experience on the track than he had earlier when he raced there during the Xfinity Series.

"I have enjoyed my past races that I’ve run at Iowa. Running there in the Xfinity Series and a Pro Series East race there years ago was pretty fun. I think the track is going to be vastly different than I remember it with the old asphalt. The new asphalt in the various parts of the racetrack will make it way different."

