"I won’t ever drive it": When Rick Hendrick paid $3,000,000 for a historic Corvette but chose to keep it parked

Rick Hendrick is a strong influence in NASCAR and the automobile world. Many of his business ventures are centered around cars and racing. When it comes to building a personal collection, he seemingly has a strong liking for Chevrolet which makes up for a large part of his antique and unique collection.

The 75-year-old also has 94 dealership locations all over the United States of America (USA), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. His interest in collecting cars is out there for everyone to see and there are many unique ones in his collection, too.

There is also a certain Corvette that Rick, the Hendrick Motorsports owner purchased through an auction back in 2020, but refused to drive. Rick spent close to $3 million on a 2020 Corvette Stingray during an auction (the exact amount was never revealed) and decided to never drive it. Instead, he decided to "put it away." Notably, the amount paid by Rick Hendrick was for a noble cause as it was later on donated to the Detroit Children's Fund.

Hendrick participated in an auction back in 2020 that featured many iconic cars but his eyes were set on the Corvette Stingray, like many other buyers present there, including the CEO of General Motors.

"I’ve been going to those auctions for 25 to 30 years and I've bought a lot of No.1s at auction for charity," Hendrick said (via the Detroit Free Press). "But nothing like this car. This had bidders from all over the world. It was so much drama. When you have the CEO of General Motors on the stage, that’s a big deal."

Once he was done purchasing it through the auction, Rick Hendrick mentioned the steps he would follow and revealed that he wouldn't take the car out to drive.

"I’ll go to the plant and watch it come off the line," Hendrick said. "They have an unbelievable Corvette museum there in Bowling Green and I’ll put it in there for a few days and then bring it home."

“I won’t ever drive it, I’ll put it away."

Rick Hendrick adds another Corvette to his collection

Rick Hendrick seemingly shares a love for the Corvette. He once explained that his love for the car dates back to his teenage years. He has been passionate about owning the car since then; with well over a hundred in his current collection.

Adding to the enviable collection, Hendrick recently bought the first 2025 C8 Corvette ZR1 for a whopping $3.7 million at the Barrett-Jackson auction.

Hendrick's obsession with the Corvette also landed him in the Corvette Hall of Fame Class of 2015. The Corvette Hall of Fame was established by the National Corvette Museum in 1998.

