  • “I won’t screw it up this time”: 41-year-old Aric Almirola emotionally reflects on Phoenix redemption for Joe Gibbs 

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 12, 2025 18:40 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race at Bristol - Source: Imagn
Aric Almirola at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sep 12, 2025. Image: Imagn

Aric Almirola is gearing up for the 'highlight' of his career, as he returns in the No. 19 Toyota for the NASCAR Xfinity Series finale at Phoenix Raceway for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR). He is hoping not to 'screw it up this time' after a near miss last year.

Following his victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway this week on October 11, Almirola revealed that he will replace Justin Bonsignore and reflected on his upcoming return to Phoenix. The 41-year-old discussed the second chance to claim the Xfinity owners' championship for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team where he began his NASCAR career at 19 years old.

"We're gonno go and try win another championship. It would be the highlight of my career. I left Phoenic last year pretty sad and disappointed that Iididn't get it done for coach and honestly its not about me, I'm at thing point in my life and my career that I don't have to have this. I love it and I want it but don't have to have it," Aric Almirola said during a post-race media session, via Frontstretch.
Last season, Almirola ran a strong race at the Xfinity finale in Phoenix. The race stretched to 213 laps after overtime restarts, with Riley Herbst eventually winning. He stayed near the front in the closing stages and finished third, just behind Justin Allgaier, who captured the series title. He ended the night one spot short of delivering a championship for Joe Gibbs Racing.

"That was fun but that was a bummber to finish one spot short of bringing a championship for JGR and then all of a sudden the way this year's played out now. ... So hopefully the bless me with a second chance and I won't crew it up this time," he added.
Aric Almirola made his Xfinity and Cup Series debuts with JGR in 2005 and 2007, respectively. The part-time Xfinity driver has already claimed one win at Phoenix this year. He won the GOVX 200 after qualifying in eighth place in March.

Aric Almirola holds off Connor Zilisch to win at Vegas

Aric Almirola led a race-high 107 laps last weekend and beat Connor Zilisch to the finish line. Zilisch finished second after the veteran driver caught him with less than 10 laps left.

Almirola led more than 100 laps and won the final stage. He earned his third win in 14 starts this season and now totals six victories since rejoining JGR in 2024.

The JR Motorsports rookie took the lead on a late restart, but Almirola closed and passed him with nine laps remaining. Justin Allgaier, Corey Day, and Nick Sanchez finished third through fifth. Jesse Love ran up front much of the day but settled for sixth.

