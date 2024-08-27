"I wonder what the balance is?" - Kevin Harvick discusses NASCAR playoffs integrity with Harrison Burton and Daniel Suárez securing spots

Former NASCAR champion Kevin Harvick discussed the integrity of the playoff format after Harrison Burton secured his playoff spot with his victory at Daytona. The #21 Wood Brothers Racing driver will fight for the championship while sitting 34th in the regular season standings, last of all full-time drivers.

Burton's victory has sparked the debate about the win-and-you're-in playoff system. In a recent episode of Harvick's Happy Hour podcast, co-host Kaitlyn Vincie asked the 2014 Cup champion's opinion on the integrity of the playoff format as Burton qualified despite having a poor season.

Harvick expressed uncertainty about how NASCAR could adjust the current playoff format and the criteria to enter the playoffs. As a traditionalist, Harvick wishes to see the best 16 drivers compete for the championship but insists that drivers who upset the playoff bracket make the sport more entertaining.

The 48-year-old Fox Sports Analyst said:

"Well, I just wonder what the balance is between: Do we want our best 16 cars? Or do we want it to be exciting? I agree with everything that's going on and this is not anything against Harrison Burton or Daniel Suárez, but are those our best 16 cars that we are going to have racing for the championship? Or does it matter?" [at 13:47]

Harvick added:

"Is the integrity of the playoffs — is it putting our best foot forward — as far as representing the best 16 cars as we go into the playoffs? I know that's the way that the system is set up — win and you're in... I can see it both ways, there's an entertainment side but I'm a traditional racer that wants the best 16 guys to race for that championship."

Kevin Harvick reckons Harrison Burton, Daniel Suárez, and Austin Cindric aren't likely to make a run for the championship and pondered if they're wasting playoff spots.

Kevin Harvick expresses his gripes with current NASCAR format

The 2014 Cup champion Harvick brought up the debate surrounding NASCAR's championship-deciding season-finale at Phoenix Raceway. Harvick believes the championship round should include two or three races and reckons it should not be based on a single race.

Following the discussion about the criteria regarding playoff eligibility, the 48-year-old said that the current playoff structure creates excitement but is controversial. He said in the above-mentioned podcast:

"We are going to have the same conversation about the champion right? I still believe that it shouldn't come down to one race. I still believe that there should be two or three races that determine the championship. I look at the points system and structure, it's super exciting but also it's very open for controversy." [at 18:14]

Kevin Harvick was the first driver to win the championship under the knock-out style playoff format which was introduced a decade ago in 2014.

