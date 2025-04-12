"I worked my butt off for that day" - Jamie Little recalls Long Beach win while backing FOX IndyCar crew

Jamie Little took a trip down memory lane on social media in honor of this weekend's NTT IndyCar Series race on the Streets of Long Beach. The FOX NASCAR reporter was the victor of the 2008 Toyota Gazoo Racing North America pro celebrity race in Long Beach.

Little took to Instagram to share a snippet of her victory in the 2008 race along with some photos from victory lane. The CRAFTSMAN Truck Series play-by-play announcer made it known that she worked hard to capture the checkered flag, and the win is one of her all-time favorite moments. In her caption, Little added:

"The older I get the cooler I was. 🤣🤣 Winning the @tgr_na pro celebrity race in Long Beach in 2008 ranks up there at the top! I worked my butt off for that day & that moment. That weekend was also the ChampCar/IndyCar combo race, ChampCar’s last race ever. Pretty cool to win on Saturday and work that historic race from pit road Sunday."

The IndyCar Series circuit returns to action this Sunday for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, the third race of the 2025 season. The 85-lap event is set to start at 4:30 p.m. EST on FOX.

Finishing her Instagram post on her pro celebrity race victory in 2008, Little wished the FOX Sports team well as they get set to broadcast the race. Little said:

"Good luck to my @indycaronfox family as they cover the Long Beach Grand Prix this weekend! 🏁"

Little has been a part of the FOX NASCAR broadcast team since 2015 after being with the ESPN NASCAR team for a number of years prior to that. Starting in 2015, Little was a pit road reporter in all three of NASCAR's top series.

In 2021, Jamie Little transitioned into being the lead play-by-play announcer for the ARCA Menards Series, while also keeping her role as pit reporter in the other three series. As of today, Little serves as the play-by-play announcer for the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series, a role she took in 2024.

Jamie Little "saddened" by sudden passing of longtime Hendrick Motorsports employee

Jamie Little was one of many in the NASCAR community who were stunned by the news that Jon Edwards, the longtime PR person for Hendrick Motorsports, tragically passed away this week. The FOX analyst paid tribute to Edwards in an X post earlier this week.

Little made it known that she felt "saddened" by the death of her former colleague and that she knew him for a long time. The longtime pit reporter added that for any media queries for HMS star Jeff Gordon had to go through Edwards. Jamie Little wrote in X post,

"Jon was the first PR person I met when I came over to NASCAR in 2007. If you needed @JeffGordonWeb, you went thru Jon. He was the best at his job. I’m just shocked & so saddened."

Jamie Little was teammates with Gordon at FOX Sports when the now-retired four-time Cup champion joined the broadcast booth in 2016. The former driver of the #24 left the booth after 2021 to become the HMS vice chairman.

