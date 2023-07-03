“I wrapped like half the car myself”: Justin Haley explains what it took to finish in 2nd place after starting ‘dead last’ in Chicago race

Kaulig Racing driver Justin Haley was the standout NASCAR driver in the Chicago street race, but he fell short of victory having started dead last in the 37-car field.

Justin Haley's weekend started off on the wrong foot, as he was one of the many drivers to crash during the practice session. On Saturday, the #31 Chevrolet driver qualified last for The Grant Park 220, with his work cut out for the race.

Despite starting the weekend on a disappointing note, Haley showed immense grit as he helped his team wrap the car after the practice session.

"We repaired it, and I wrapped like half the car myself," said Haley, about the crash in practice session. "I feel like that was pretty cool."

Justin Haley leads Chase Elliott in the Grant Park 220

On Sunday, it was the #31 entry from Kaulig Racing at the sharp end of the grid on the street course race and not A.J. Allmendinger's #16 Chevy.

Starting on the back row of the grid, Haley drove a clean race, and his team took a strategy gamble that put them in the lead.

Expecting NASCAR to shorten the race, the team went with an alternative strategy of pitting early. This put Haley in the lead when the race was shortened to 75 laps.

It wasn't an easy race to the checkered flag, as the 24-year-old had to fend off championship-caliber drivers chasing him down.

He held off threats from Chase Elliott but was no match for Kiwi superstar Shane van Gisbergen, who charged past him with a few laps left in the race.

"I’ve just never found myself in that position early in my career. Definitely was battling some demons in my head there just trying to stay focused and trying to get to the finish. But I felt like my lack of experience and his better tires were just how he won today," Haley said about the race.

The #31 Kaulig Racing driver admitted that finishing second wasn't a complete loss, adding that racing at the front more often could have helped him.

Kaulig Racing president "very proud" of Justin Haley

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Practice

Justin Haley scored Kaulig Racing's first top-five finish this season. Haley earned the praise of team president Chris Rice, who is proud of the 24-year-old for fighting valiantly to win the race.

While rueing the missed opportunity to qualify for the playoffs, the team president was happy to see his driver lead laps and fight at the sharp end of the grid.

"You know, I want to make the playoffs, if we make the playoffs," said Chris Rice. "Today, he led a lot of laps, so I want to make it and be able to contend, continue on, and that’s what we want to do at Kaulig Racing. We’re planning on contending, and Jay Haley did a really good job today. Very proud of it."

Justin Haley currently occupies 21st place in the drivers' standings, 45 points adrift of the cut-off position. Teammate A.J. Allmendinger is placed 19th, 24 points behind the cut-off position.

