"I was wrong yet again": Chase Briscoe reverse-jinxed NASCAR insider's SHR playoff prediction after claiming Darlington win

Renowned journalist Jeff Gluck recently discussed how Chase Briscoe rendered his "biggest disappointment of the year" prediction wrong. And its not a one-off. Gluck, a NASCAR columnist for The Athletic and co-host of 'The Teardown' podcast, has been wrong about his predictions for three consecutive years.

Before the start of this season, Gluck had named Stewart-Haas Racing as the 'biggest disappointment of the year'. However, Chase Briscoe proved him wrong last Sunday by winning the crown jewel Southern 500 and clinching a berth in the postseason.

Gluck's prediction was just as wrong in 2022 when he picked Trackhouse Racing as the biggest disappointment that year. However, Ross Chastain, who was in his debut season driving for the Chevy team back then, bagged a victory at the Circuit of The Americas and booked a spot in the playoffs. Chastain's teammate Daniel Suarez also took the checkered flag at Sonoma the same year and joined Chastain in the playoff rumble.

"You'll recall that two years ago, I picked Trackhouse racing to be the biggest disappointment and both their drivers won races to make the playoffs," recalled Gluck, while speaking with The Athletic's Jordan Bianchi in the podcast. "Ross Chastain almost won the championship in a magical year."

Last year, Gluck picked RFK Racing but again, the team proved him wrong by getting both their cars in the playoffs. Therefore, when Gluck picked Stewart-Haas Racing in 2024, Briscoe thanked him.

"This year, I picked Stewart-Haas Racing. Chase Briscoe, to start the year, in the 12 Questions at Daytona said, 'I'm so glad you picked us because that means we're gonna be in the playoffs.' All year I thought, 'I don't think so Chase, it doesn't appear that way. I think I'm gonna be correct this time.' I was wrong yet again," Gluck concluded.

Briscoe currently sits 13th in the Cup Series standings with 2005 points to his name. His next race is the Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on 8 September. Fans can watch the race live on NBC Sports and USA from 3 PM ET onwards.

Chase Briscoe reveals his conversation with Tony Stewart about the former's JGR deal

As Stewart-Haas Racing is about to close its Cup Series operations at the end of this year, Chase Briscoe will move to Joe Gibbs Racing. He will replace Martin Truex Jr. behind the wheel of the No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Camry. Truex will retire from full-time racing this year.

In the latest episode of the Happy Hour Podcast with Kevin Harvick, Briscoe revealed how his current boss and multi-time Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, reacted to him signing a deal with the Toyota team.

"He was over the moon and he’s like, ‘Man, that is the coolest thing I’ve heard all year long’" Briscoe told Harvick. "He was just super excited for the opportunity that’s going to allow me to have. I was going to talk to him about advice and stuff and then it happened so quickly. He was obviously busy that day...but it obviously worked out."

Meanwhile, as NASCAR dives deeper into the playoffs, fans wonder who will win the Championship title this year. The remaining 10 races of the season will stream on NBC Sports with radio updates on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

