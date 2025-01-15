“I cannot do that you’re not a part of my dealerships”: NASCAR insider reveals Billionaire Roger Penske’s ice-cold denial for a big favor

NASCAR insider Kenny Wallace revealed billionaire Roger Penske's blunt denial following the former's request for a big favor. Wallace talked about this with Ken Schrader on the Herm&Schrader show, touching upon his upcoming Italy trip and Penske's denial regarding a better tour of Ferrari's facility.

Wallace retired from NASCAR after running for nearly three decades, with his ultimate race being the 2015 U.S Cellular 250 at the Iowa Speedway. The 61-year-old lent his expertise in Cup, Xfinity, and the Truck Series, but most of his accomplishments have emerged in the Xfinity Series, claiming nine wins.

Despite his retirement, the 61-year-old has kept his racing passion alive through active participation in dirt racing events. But before hitting the track again, Wallace informed Schrader about his upcoming Italy trip. He said he'd rent a Ferrari and visit the Prancing Horses' museum, and he could do a similar thing with Mercedes in Germany.

The revelation prompted Schrader to ask Wallace whether he used his racing connections to get a better tour. Referrals from automobile moguls play a pivotal role for those looking for an extensive race shop tour and, in many cases, could grant the visitor unrestricted access. And the $6.3 billion worth Roger Penske (as per Forbes) was the right person in Wallace's eyes.

Kenny Wallace replied that he asked one of his contacts to approach teams; in the flow, he revealed his conversation with Roger Penske when the latter denied the former's request.

"I did text Roger Penske, and he answered me right back. I explained to him wrong, I said, 'Roger, Ferrari is saying if I'm part of one of your dealerships, they'll give me a better tour.' He goes, 'I'm sorry Kenny I cannot do that you're not a part of my dealerships,' Wallace said (56:57).

Despite the setback, Wallace and Schrader praised Penske's abide-by-the-book attitude.

"It's troubling": When Roger Penske made his feelings known about tariffs' negative effect on car imports

Billionaire Roger Penske, the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation, has his hands spread across several businesses. The 87-year-old's founded ventures like Team Penske, Penske Motor Group, Penske Truck Group, Penske Logistics, Penske Truck Leasing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and more.

Notably, Penske's big chunk of money comes from his automobile arm, mainly from European manufacturers and dealers. However, following Donald Trump's inclination to impose import tariffs on automobiles, in February 2019, motorsports writer Joe Dunn questioned Penske about the potential impact if it materialized.

Penske delivered his clear take, outlining the "troubling" domino effect. He said (via Royal Automobile Club Talk Show):

If you put a $2,500 tariff, which is what people are talking about, whether it's true or false, it'll have an impact. We're not sure what it is, but we're embracing ourselves today. We have to expect it could happen. It's going to mean cutting costs, it could mean reducing a number of jobs within the company, dividend paying, all these things could be part of our menu of things to do. It's troubling," Penske said (29:54).

Roger Penske was recently rewarded with a third consecutive Cup Series championship for Team Penske, courtesy of Joey Logano's triumphant run at the Phoenix Raceway.

