“Idiot” Kyle Larson curses himself after forgetting his racing gear at the Wild West Shootout

It appears as if the pressure of a double duty this week has caught up with NASCAR sensation Kyle Larson, who has left his gear bag behind at the Wild West Shootout in New Mexico.

After a strong 2023 Cup campaign which saw him finish second in the drivers' standings, Kyle Larson is aiming to put up strong performances on all fronts in 2024. The 31-year-old driver is already scheduled to attempt the highly anticipated Double Duty when he races in the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 events in the same week.

This ambitious schedule has Larson pushing the boundaries of his racing commitments, with additional dirt races on the horizon. The first of which was the Wild West Shootout in Vado, New Mexico.

Although initially expected to skip the event for a second season in a row, Larson made a last-gasp decision to contend in the biggest midgets race of the season, the 38th Chili Bowl race in Tulsa.

However, the challenges escalated when Larson, amidst the chaos of extensive travel, realized he left his gear bag behind in Vado, New Mexico. Expressing his frustration on Twitter, Kyle Larson wrote:

"Guess who the idiot is who left his gear bag in Vado NM….."

Kyle Larson's disappointing outing at the Wild West Shootout

Unfortunately, Larson's ambitious aspirations in the third round of the 2024 Wild West Shootout in Vado ended in disappointment.

Kyle Larson finished last in the final standings of the 18th running of the Rio Grande Waste Systems Wild West Shootout on Wednesday. He encountered an early exit on lap 10 of the 30-lap race due to an apparent right-rear shock failure.

The night proved challenging for the 31-year-old driver, with a suspension issue triggering a caution and ultimately leading to a 26th-place finish at the rear end of the field.

With the first night at the Wild West Shootout out of the way, Kyle Larson still has an opportunity to pull it off in the final on Saturday.

However, the former Cup Series champion will have other goals in mind prior to Saturday's race, as he prepares to compete in the 38th edition of Chili Bowl on Thursday. Larson will pilot the Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports No. 98K as he aims to clinch his third Chili Bowl title.