“If it brings more eyes to race”: AJ Allmendinger torn on NASCAR’s special provisional rule for IndyCar star Helio Castroneves

AJ Allmendinger weighed in on NASCAR's new Open Exemption Provisional rule, which granted four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves a spot in the prestigious Daytona 500. While he acknowledged potential flaws in the system, Allmendinger ultimately sees it as a positive step for the sport’s growth and exposure.

Castroneves earned a spot in the Daytona 500 because of NASCAR’s new Open Provisional Exemption (OEP) rule, which expands the field to 41 cars and grants entry to elite drivers from other racing disciplines. The Brazilian driver will compete in the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, fielded by Trackhouse Racing’s Project 91 initiative.

In an interview with NASCAR Insider Bob Pockrass, Allmendinger shared his thoughts on the new rule, and its impact on the championship.

"It's a tough call, the driver side of me that's had to do it my first three years in my life of trying to make the Daytona 500. I look at it as you know, 'Why shouldn't he have to go through it or why shouldn't you know, whatever person? I mean, Jimmie's got to go through it, Martin's gonna have to go through it. But with that said, I also understand the fact that you know if Helio brings more eyes to the sport, it's good for everyone," AJ Allmendinger said.

"There's been other motorsports that you have like a wild card or you have that that allows you to get in so I get it. It's I could go either way with it but if it brings more eyes to the race then you know, it's good for all of us," he added.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the #16 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Kaulig Racing competing full-time in the Cup Series this season. During his 17-year NASCAR career, he has made over 400 Cup Series starts, earning three wins and 80 top-ten finishes. However, his Xfinity Series success stands out, with 18 victories.

This will be his first full-time start in NASCAR's top division since 2023. Can the Dinger bring glory to Kaulig Racing?

AJ Allmendinger anticipates “tough” Cup comeback amid Kaulig Racing’s major changes

AJ Allmendinger shared his thoughts on returning to full-time Cup Series competition, after a season of splitting time between the Cup and Xfinity Series. However, ahead of his return, he reflected on Kaulig Racing's major decision to bring in a new competition director, Mike Cook.

"The biggest thing is it'll be the first time that we've had a competition director not be the crew chief. And, you know, when you're trying to race at this elite level, it's tough to do when you're kind of limited on people."

"So, to have Mike Cook there as our competition director, to be able to be the guy that focuses on just kind of the everyday grind of making sure that we're getting better, we're doing the right things, things like that. I'm really looking forward to working with Trent (Owens) again."

Meanwhile, the Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16th at 2:30 PM ET. Catch the race exclusively on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM.

