“If they don’t win championship this year, it’s their own fault”: NASCAR insider on which manufacturer has best shot at winning 2023 Cup Series

In a recent interview, seasoned NASCAR insider Brett Griffin weighed in on the hotly debated topic of who is poised to take home the coveted 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

Griffin's insights come on the heels of the much-anticipated announcement of the extension of the enduring partnership between Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR).

The NASCAR spotter, while speaking on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, emphasized the pivotal role played by Denny Hamlin's ownership of 23XI Racing. He also mentioned the close-knit alliance between the team and Joe Gibbs Racing in sealing the deal.

This affiliation not only holds significant sway from JGR's perspective but also carries immense weight in Toyota's strategic considerations.

With 23XI Racing reaffirming their allegiance to Toyota, Griffin contends that this move has solidified 23XI's position as the most formidable manufacturer.

"I think it’s great for 23XI. Listen, Toyota has the most speed right now. If they don’t win this championship this year, it’s their own fault."

NASCAR insider claims 23XI Racing has the "fastest car week-in and week-out"

His assertion gains substantial traction when considering the performance metrics. 23XI Racing, a relative newcomer in the Cup Series, has achieved a remarkable feat by clinching playoff spots for both of its drivers in only its third season.

This milestone underscores the prowess and potential of the team, setting the stage for a possible bid for the ultimate championship in the years to come. Griffin stated:

"Their cars are the fastest week-in and week-out. I know we talked about Ford winning some races there, but across the board, across the manufacturer board, nobody’s faster than Toyota right now."

Toyota's current dominance in terms of speed and consistency on the track has been evident week after week. While acknowledging Ford's victories in certain races, Griffin maintains that, on the whole, Toyota stands as the manufacturer with the most consistent and potent racing machines.

This endorsement of Toyota as the top contender for the 2023 Cup Series Championship injects a new level of excitement and anticipation into the NASCAR community.

With 23XI Racing's impressive track record and the unmatched speed of Toyota's vehicles, the stage is set for a thrilling showdown on the NASCAR circuit. With the season progressing, fans and experts alike will be closely watching to see if Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's team can translate their speed and potential into championship glory.