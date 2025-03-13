“If it all ended today, it's ok”: Bubba Wallace gets real on the new ‘perspective’ on life since his fatherhood journey

Bubba Wallace, the 2025 Daytona Duel One winner and 23XI Racing driver, was recently featured in an interview with OutKick. Wallace revealed his changed perspective on life after becoming the father of Becks Hayden.

Wallace and his wife Amanda have known each other since high school. They dated for six years before getting married in 2022. Nearly two years later, in September 2024, the couple welcomed their first and only child, Becks Hayden.

Since then, the 23XI Racing driver has changed his perspective on life. During the interview, Bubba Wallace highlighted that he previously used to overthink situations like finishing 15th or coming close to victory but not winning the race. However, after becoming a father, his perspective changed.

"I was excited to get home. I think every weekend, they've only been to the Daytona 500, they haven't been to these last three. And so, every day I leave, multiple times throughout the day I'm pulling up the baby monitor from halfway across the country, I'm watching him sleep and it brings me joy knowing that we have a beautiful and healthy baby at home that we both can't get enough of," he said.

"But it just adds a new perspective on life. It's nice to be able to take a step back and say ‘If it all ended today, it’s ok because I have a good family, and we'll be fine," Wallace added.

Bubba Wallace debuted in the NASCAR top-tier racing series in 2017 with seven-time Cup Series champion Richard Petty's team, Richard Petty Motorsports. He stayed with the team for four years before moving to 23XI Racing in 2021. Wallace secured his first series win with his new team and is in his fifth season with 23XI Racing.

“I don't feel like I've reached my peak yet, nowhere near it”: Bubba Wallace's bold statement amid his team's shakeups

Ahead of the Daytona 500 held on February 16, 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace was invited to SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90. He expressed his feelings on the tough decision to switch his crew chief for the 2025 season.

Wallace switched from Bootie Barker to Charles Denike for the season and won the Duel One race under new guidance. Following the major win, the 23XI Racing driver compared his time with Barker and mentioned that his growth had "plateaued."

"In 24 we were like, Okay, what's what's that for this peak here? And it kind of just plateaued. And it wasn't from a lack of effort; it wasn't because we had a fallout. It just things didn't line up the way that we thought they would. And it led to a change, and so obviously all of us hope, and even Bootie hopes, that this was the right change, indeed, to keep that climb going," Wallace explained [00:00 onwards].

"Because I don't feel like I've reached my peak yet, nowhere near it. But for some reason, whatever that reason was, we kind of stalled out. And I look at the last two seasons very, very similar," he added.

Bubba Wallace wrapped 2024 in P18 and had tough luck, ending the season with no wins. He displayed some flashes with his pole position at Darlington Raceway, followed by six top-five and 14 top-10 finishes in 36 starts.

