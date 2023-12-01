"If you're not on your game, you're going to run twelfth": Cole Custer opens up about NASCAR Xfinity Series triumph

Reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Cole Custer reflected on his title-winning campaign in the end-of-season Awards Ceremony in Nashville. Custer explained how competitiveness in the second-tier series has increased compared to his previous stint in 2019.

Custer ran full-time in the Xfinity Series for three years between 2017-19 with Stewart Haas Racing. He finished second in the championship twice before earning his promotion to the Cup Series team.

Following his three-year spell in the premier series, Custer was demoted to the Xfinity Series and ended up winning the title. The #00 SHR driver reckoned the competitiveness of the field had vastly increased since his last full-time campaign.

"I mean I feel like it's a good amount more competitive than what it was. I think back in 2019, maybe guys five any weekend that could go win a race whereas now, I feel there is 10 to 12. So if you're not on your game, you're going to run 12th. So it's definitely competitive and everybody gives you a good run for your money every week," he told the media (via Frontstretch).

Cole Custer addressing the media

Considering the stacked field in the Xfinity Series, Custer barely managed to scrape his way into the season finale. A pivotal 19th-place in the penultimate race at Martinsville, ahead of the playoff rivals, helped him secure the final spot in the championship decider.

Cole Custer was an underdog heading into the finale, having not won an oval race throughout the season. He set things right in the final race, as he took the dub when it mattered the most to win his maiden NASCAR title.

Cole Custer believes having veteran drivers in the Xfinity Series is important

Cole Custer believes having veteran full-time drivers like Justin Allgaier and Brandon Jones in the Xfinity Series is beneficial for the series. Custer reckons they set the standards and can help groom the young drivers.

His comments come in light of the junior stock car racing categories picking up a bad reputation in recent years for the lack of racing etiquette among the younger talent.

"I think it's huge in just having those veteran guys that can set things straight. It's tough when you have a lot of young guys and they just have to learn from somebody," Custer said at the Award Ceremony.

"I think having experienced guys that can go out there race hard and know what they are doing, its huge for the series to groom the talent that's coming up and keep the racing how you want it."

The 25-year-old doesn't consider himself a veteran despite having eight full-time NASCAR seasons under his belt.