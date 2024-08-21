"If he goes in the bathroom, follow him" - Derrike Cope recalls inside story behind beating Dale Earnhardt Sr. in the 1990 Daytona 500

Former Daytona 500 winner Derrike Cope shed light on the hilarious tactics behind beating Dale Earnhardt Sr. to the 1990 Daytona 500 title and highlighted the crucial role of his crew chief, Buddy Parrott.

Cope, driving the #10 Chevy for Bob Whitcomb Racing, was an underdog heading into the 1990 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Earnhardt and the #3 Richard Childress Racing team were the favorites despite having never won the prestigious event.

In the build-up to the Daytona 500, Cope recalled the tactics used by Parrott to challenge Dale Earnhardt - 'The Intimidator.' Cope remembered mirroring Earnhardt's run plans during practice sessions and being instructed to follow him into the bathroom.

In the guest segment of Dale Jr. Download's recent episode, the 65-year-old revealed his crew chief Parrott's instructions:

"Here's what I[Parrott] want you to do, every practice session when Dale goes out, you go out with Dale. I want him to see you all the time. If he goes in the bathroom, I want you to follow him in the bathroom. I want him to see you all the time."

Derrike Cope elaborated that Buddy Parrott used these tactics to unsettle The Intimidator, knowing how badly Earnhardt wanted to win the Daytona 500.

"That was just Buddy's method of how to keep us in the focus of somebody's mind, because Dale was the guy you had to beat. You know the guy hadn't won it, and he is the guy that wants it the worst. So you're gonna have to beat him," he added.

Derrike Cope went on to clinch the Daytona 500 victory, capitalizing on Dale Earnhardt's misfortune. The latter would have to wait until 1998 to win the elusive crown jewel race in his 20th attempt.

Derrike Cope reflects on the winning pass on Dale Earnhardt

In the 1990 Daytona 500, Dale Earnhardt Sr. dominated the race, leading 155 of the 200 laps. However, disaster struck on the final lap when he ran over debris that shredded his right rear tire. Derrike Cope inherited the lead on the penultimate corner and pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NASCAR history.

Cope recalled how Terry Labonte and Bill Elliott were chasing him for second place. He vividly remembered diving down on Earnhardt in the penultimate corner to steal the lead and secure the Daytona 500 victory.

"The last few laps was really, pretty much embedded in my mind. Because I mean Elliott and Labonte they had tried to put a run on me and they had nothing for me... Labonte was getting me loose, I had to keep going to the high side and your dad keeps moving up the racetrack and then I lost ground on the last lap," he told Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Down the back straightaway, I'm getting some momentum, the car's starting to get a surge. I started seeing, you saw some things come up and hit the car and then all of a sudden his car starts to turn and he gets yawed out. All of a sudden car just goes WOOP and wiggles and he drives to the right and I drive by the bottom," Cope added.

The 1990 Daytona 500 victory was Derrike Cope's first career Cup win, and he later secured his second and final victory at Dover later in the season. The 65-year-old made his most recent NASCAR start in the 2021 Daytona 500.

