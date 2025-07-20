“If you're going to beat them, you've got to be perfect”: Dover runner-up Aric Almirola concedes Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JRM dominance in Xfinity Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s driver, Conner Zilisch, clinched yet another victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Dover on Saturday (July 19). This was Zilisch's fourth victory of the season, and he sealed it with utter dominance, leading 77 of the 134 laps of the race. The race was originally planned for 200 laps, but it was shortened due to heavy rain.Dale Jr.'s team, JR Motorsports, has shown dominance and strong performance during this season, with two of its drivers ranked one and two in the current season rankings. Zilisch has won three of the last five Xfinity Series races and secured a runner-up finish and a fourth-place finish in the other two races.Aric Almirola, racing for the Joe Gibbs Racing team, secured the runner-up finish during the race on Saturday. The 41-year-old shared his thoughts about the race and the dominance that Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s team has shown during this season.&quot;The JR Motorsports cars are the class of the field. They are incredibly fast, and if you're going to beat them, you've got to be perfect, and we just weren't perfect today... It is just too hard, they are too fast, they have built too big of a gap, and the competition is so close, it is hard to overcome that,&quot; Aric Almirola said via Peter Stratta (3:00 onwards)Conner Zilisch is currently ranked second in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings, with 674 points. The 18-year-old driver has four wins, nine top-five finishes, and four pole positions this year.Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates JR Motorsports' victory at DoverDale Earnhardt Jr.'s NASCAR Xfinity Series team, JR Motorsports, has displayed sheer dominance this year, winning 11 of the first 20 races. The latest one came at the Dover International Speedway this Saturday after Connor Zilisch took victory in the rain-shortened Betrivers 200 race.This was Zilisch's fourth win of the season and second in a row. Zilisch is ultimately expected to move up to the Cup Series, but Dale Jr. is enjoying watching the young driver compete for his team.The JR Motorsports owner was seen celebrating after the race, drinking a beer as captured by Steven Taranto from CBS Sports.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. already has the Busch Light out after yet another win for JR Motorsports,&quot; Steven Taranto captioned his post on X.All four drivers of JR Motorsports are currently ranked inside the top ten, with four victories for Connor Zilisch, three for Justin Allgaier, and one for Sammy Smith. Carson Kvapil is yet to score his maiden victory in his rookie season, but hopes to achieve that feat soon. The drivers will next be in action at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Pennzoil 250 race on July 26.