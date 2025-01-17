“If I don’t go who’s going to”: NASCAR hero Greg Biffle recounts the “unexpected” message that kickstarted his Hurricane Helene rescue mission

Greg Biffle recalled what triggered him to get into action when Hurricane Helene hit North Carolina, causing widespread destruction. He was one of the heroes, taking his personal helicopter to deliver food supplies and helping people who were stuck without any resources.

North Carolina and East Tennessee were among the worst-hit areas when Hurricane Helene hit land in late September of 2024. It caused massive destruction and affected the lives of thousands of families. Many of them were stuck without any food or basic resources.

Around the same time, former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle jumped into action. He reminisced about being informed about a family stuck in an Airbnb through a Facebook post. He quickly turned his helicopter and went out to help them.

"It was kind of unexpected to say the least. It was a normal Saturday morning, working at my shop, getting ready for a trip I was going to go on. A friend of mine sent me a text, said, 'do you want to go flying today', and sent a Facebook link to a family that was stuck up in Banner Elk. They were in Airbnb, had just rented it for the a couple days and now they're stranded there," Greg Biffle said during an interview on the Epartrade channel.

It was at this time when Biffle realized it was his duty to help the stranded families.

"They were desperately asking someone if anybody knew of someone with a helicopter and so I took a moment to think about it and I thought well if I don't go, who's going to?"

Biffle made these round trips multiple times and became a hero in this time of need. Later in the year, he was named the National Motorsports Press Association’s Myers Brothers Award recipient.

Greg Biffle confirms he will be present at the 2025 Daytona 500 in "one way or another"

NASCAR introduced the new Open Exemption Provision Policy, under which, "World Class" drivers from different motorsports will be allowed to participate in a Cup Series race during the season. This was introduced as part of the 2025 charter agreement.

In November 2024, Greg Biffle mentioned his desire to race the Daytona 500 in the Next Gen car, which is yet to be fulfilled. When asked if he was willing to participate in the challenge this year, he said:

"I'm talking to some different guys about it, and we'll see if something transpires. Who doesn't want to run the Great American Race. It's the greatest thing ever, and I'd love to do it one more time, a few more times maybe."

"I'll be there one way or another, whether as a spectator or holding on the wheel. So I'll be down there I love that time of the year in Daytona," he added.

Biffle had a successful career racing in NASCAR. He won 19 races in a career that spanned well over a decade in the Cup Series. Although he never won the championship, he was the runner-up in 2005.

