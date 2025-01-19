“If I knew that, I'd be a bookie in Las Vegas”: When Tony Stewart expressed his exasperation on being asked to predict race outcomes

Tony Stewart once expressed being tired of a particular question he was asked constantly during his NASCAR career. The legendary driver said he'd be a bookie in Las Vegas if he knew the answer to whether or not they'd win the upcoming race.

Stewart is considered among NASCAR's most accomplished drivers. Not only did he exercise his dominance in the stock car racing discipline but reigned supreme in other motorsports also. Notably, the three-time Cup Series champion is the only driver thus far to have completed the 1100-mile Indy-Charlotte Memorial Day Double.

Asking drivers whether they'll win in the upcoming race weekend has been a staple in the motorsports industry. However, it's something Tony Stewart isn't fond of. Rather, it comes off as a nudging question, which the former NASCAR driver was 'tired' of answering.

Trending

Stewart expressed displeasure when motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck inquired the former about the one question he gets asked a lot but is tired of answering. The former gave a straightforward reply during a 2012 interview with SB Nation, saying,

"Are you going to win this weekend?" It's like, "If I knew that, I'd be a bookie in Las Vegas. If I knew that, I'd know whether I even needed to go this weekend."

Expand Tweet

Stewart marked his final Cup Series race appearance in the 2016 Homestead-Miami race.

When Tony Stewart opened up on cleverly tackling "uncomfortable" fan questions

During the same conversation, Jeff Gluck asked the NASCAR Hall of Famer about his recent fan encounter which transpired in an 'uncomfortable' atmosphere. Tony Stewart revealed that such a situation arises when a female fan asks if he's wearing "boxers or briefs" albeit emphasizing giving a clever answer to satisfy the fan and save themselves from a potential embarrassment.

"It's normally when the women come up and they ask, "Boxers or briefs?" It makes you a little bit uncomfortable because you're normally sitting there with your sponsor," Stewart said.

"Sometimes we joke around, sometimes we tell them one thing when it's the opposite. We normally will find some clever answer that doesn't really answer their question but satisfies them," he added.

With three titles and 49 wins from 618 races, including two Brickyard 400 wins, a 2009 All-Star Race triumph, and more, Tony Stewart has seen plenty of success in the NASCAR Cup Series. Moreover, he is a 1997 IndyCar champion, 2006 International Race of Champions (IROC) winner, two-time Chili Bowl winner, and more, serving as a testament to his motorsports prowess.

The Indiana native is currently involved in a full-time NHRA Top Fuel campaign and will begin his sophomore slate in 2025. He wrapped up his rookie effort this past season after his wife Leah Pruett announced a break to start a family, in December 2023.

It's worth mentioning that Stewart didn't disappoint and earned the Rookie of The Year honors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback