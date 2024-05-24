"If I can't win, I don't want to do it": Joey Logano reveals what drives him to continue in NASCAR

In recent times, the going hasn't been easy for Team Penske driver, Joey Logano, as victories have been few and far between. It has been well over a year since

He had a good run in 2022 as he won but Logano endured a forgettable campaign in 2023 as he was only able to win one race. He was also crowned the unfortunate owner of the record of being the first defending champion to be eliminated from the Cup playoffs' round of 16.

Life hasn't been easiest for the 34-year-old driver in 2024 either. Logano, like every other Ford driver across all three NASCAR series, has struggled to find his groove on the racetrack. He is yet to win a points-paying race so far in the season, having already participated in 14 races.

As he treads through a tumultuous period in his career, Joey Logano was recently queried by Kevin Harvick about the motivation that keeps pushing him forward. Speaking on the Happy Harvick podcast, Logano said:

"I want to say if I can't win, I don't want to do it. Because I like winning more than I like racing. The racing part's okay, but the winning part is the only reason why I do it. I can find joy in other things besides running mid-pack in a Cup race." (23:25)

"I can find joy like doing other things," he added. "I can find ways to win in business or other stuff that I can get that competitive vibe. But eventually, if you get your b*tt kicked every week, you're going to be like, 'Screw this, I'm going to do something else'."

Joey Logano shares his opinion on the NASCAR All-Star race conundrum

While fans celebrated the return of the iconic North Wilkesboro Speedway with the All-Star race last season, opinions have been divided on NASCAR's decision to continue organising the race at the same venue for a third straight year in 2025.

Many from the NASCAR community, including the likes of Hall of Famer and analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr., voiced their opinions on the topic, denouncing NASCAR's decision. Earnhardt instead proposed All-Star's return to Charlotte Motor Speedway, while making the NWB event a points-paying race.

When discussing the matter with former champion and retired driver Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano echoed Earnhardt's sentiments.

"I think racing in the daytime there(NWB) is probably going to be better. Because North Wilkesboro's got its own, like its own image, right, of what it is. It's an all-star race or a points-paying race. I don't think the energy changes in that place. Right. I mean, it's packed out. The fans love it. They're so excited to be back there," he said.

