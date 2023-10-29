"If he doesn't overslow he wins": Austin Hill takes to social media to explain his frustration with teammate Sheldon Creed at Martinsville

The on-track tensions between Richard Childress Racing teammates Austin Hill and Sheldon Creed reached their boiling point during the NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Martinsville. A collision between the two ultimately led to the premature end of Hill's championship dreams.

The final laps of the race were intense, with both RCR drivers vying for a spot in the Championship 4 field. In the end though, neither could secure it.

Austin Hill's aspirations were shattered when his No. 21 Chevrolet suffered a blow. The radiator of his car succumbed to the force of contact in the last set of corners.

The DNF finish left Hill a mere seven points short of advancing, leaving the driver nursing a well of emotions.

Austin Hill turned to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his grievances. The 29-year-old driver pinpointed a critical misstep in his teammate's execution, saying:

"The only thing I’m going to say about the situation is Sheldon Creed had every right to move me up the track. The problem I have is watching the replay he completely stops in the middle of the corner causing me to get all the damage. If he doesn’t overslow the middle he wins. lol."

Expand Tweet

Austin Hill reminisces Truck Series days dissing Sheldon Creed

This wasn't the first time Austin Hill has expressed his frustrations with his teammate. He had previously aired grievances about Sheldon Creed's racing tactics.

In a post-race interview with NBC Sports, Hill said:

“He just drives over his head. He always has. Back in the truck days he did. We became buddies last year and we became buddies this year and all, and it’s just uncalled for."

He continued:

"I know he’s trying to win the race, obviously, and the problem is, I kind of felt like I was in a position where I needed to win the race because if he won, I thought that it might possibly knock me out."

The 29-year-old, who recently pledged his future with RCR, expressed frustrations after failing to qualify for the championship race. He said:

"It’s just frustrating. I mean, nothing I can really say. Everyone on this 21 team needs to hold their head up, though, going to Phoenix. We fought really hard this year. Should be in the final four just as much as the final four that’s in it.”

Meanwhile, JR Motorsports veteran Justin Allgaier ended up winning the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. Allgaier, alongside teammate Sam Mayer, John Hunter Nemechek and Cole Custer line up the Championship four that'll contend for the title in Phoenix.