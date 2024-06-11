"If he doesn't retire, it probably hurts Noah Gragson": NASCAR Spotter connects Martin Truex Jr. decision to free agency frenzy

NASCAR Spotter Brett Griffin has connected Noah Gragson's jeopardized future dots to Martin Truex Jr.'s decision. Recently, Stewart-Haas Racing announced their shutdown as the 2024 season will conclude, leaving several drivers and their teams without a garage.

The North Carolina-based outfit competed in NASCAR for 15 years. However, poor performance, veteran players like Kevin Harvick announcing his retirement, and big sponsors backing off, among several factors contributed to the big decision being made.

With that several drivers including Josh Berry, Chase Briscoe, Noah Gragson, Ryan Preece, and many more are looking for another team to ensure their future in the sport.

Martin Truex Jr. stepped into NASCAR decades ago in 2001. Aged 43, he's currently among the oldest active drivers. Moreover, since 2022, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver has teased about his retirement but came back and raced. Because of this, speculations about his final year in the sport are doing rounds in the community.

NASCAR spotter Brett Griffin pointed out that if Martin Truex Jr. retires, his charter could help Noah Gragson lock his future with Richard Childress Racing. Speaking via Dirty Mo Media on YouTube, Griffin said,

"There's a lot of rumors out there that Noah Gragson and Bass Pro Shops could even be going to RCR [Richard Childress Racing] and that could be an added charter and obviously Bass Pro Shops has ties to Martin [Truex Jr.]. So if Martin does retire, that probably helps Noah's scenario. If he doesn't retire, I think it probably hurts Noah's scenario." (at 1:01.35)

Bass Pro Shops is a long-time NASCAR sponsor and has signed to serve as Martin Truex Jr.'s primary sponsor for 28 or more races this season. Moreover, it has ties with Noah Gragson which could benefit the SHR driver if the JGR driver decides to retire.

"I don't know yet"- Martin Truex Jr. uncovers his state of mind when asked about his retirement

Within a few years after venturing into NASCAR, Truex Jr. began dominating the tracks and proved to be a strong challenger against the veteran drivers. The New Jersey native bagged two consecutive Xfinity Series titles in 2004 and 2005 and amassed 13 wins during his 11-year-long stint.

He joined the Cup Series in 2004 and is running in his 21st season. After nearly a decade of underwhelming portrayal, the 2015 season saw Martin Truex Jr. come home with a fourth-place finish in the championship. Two years later, he became the Cup Series champion and has settled at the runner-up spot three times.

A few years back, talks about the JGR driver's retirement was at the peak but he rubbished the notion with his contract extension with the team. Moving forward, NASCAR reporter Claire B Lang asked the #19 Toyota driver about his thoughts on retirement as the second half of the season is underway.

"I don’t know yet. We’ll see. It’s never enough time in this sport because you need to start planning for next year like now. It’s a tough situation to be in where I’m at right now, trying to figure out six, or eight months ahead of time. But it is what it is. There’s a lot of people that have to make plans and you don’t want to mess them up. You gotta be looking out for everybody else in these situations,” Truex Jr. said via X.

With 508 points in the bag, Martin Truex Jr. is placed fifth in the Cup Series rankings and his retirement doesn't seem to be approaching soon.