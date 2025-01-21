"If someone wants to pay for a ride, yeah": Hailie Deegan takes clear stance on future NASCAR return amid Indy move

Hailie Deegan is set to take her racing career in a different direction in 2025 as she's moving to open-wheel racing to compete in the Indy NXT, a developmental series owned by IndyCar. However, the 23-year-old driver didn't rule out a return to NASCAR in the future if the circumstances are right.

Deegan recently sat down for an interview with motorsports insider and NASCAR on FOX reporter Bob Pockrass. The insider posted a snippet of the interview to X, writing:

"NASCAR drivers have production days this week (with NASCAR, broadcasters, etc). One driver not doing them this week? Hailie Deegan, who has moved to the Indy NXT Series. Deegan explained to me last week why the move and whether she thinks she'll have another NASCAR opportunity:"

While Deegan is venturing into a different form of motorsports in 2025, she doesn't believe she's seen the last days of her NASCAR career. If the right opportunity comes about, the former AM Racing driver said she'll jump at the chance. Deegan said:

"I wouldn't say my NASCAR days are done. I think if there's an opportunity, if someone wants to pay for a ride, yeah I'll do it, but as of now, it's too much money for sponsors to put to the table. That's something that was a big factor for me. It's hard. It's hard to get to sponsor money. It's hard to get to that number of sponsor money. I think on this side of things, when the opportunity came up, I just took it." (0:25 onwards)

Deegan told Pockrass she loves all forms of racing and grew up behind the wheel of go-karts. When the opportunity presented itself to do open-wheel racing, Deegan didn't shy away. She added that one of the key factors that led to her move to IndyCar was her success on road courses.

"I've always loved road course racing," Deegan said. "I always felt like I had some of my stronger runs on road courses in the past. Being able to go back to that is really key for me." (0:14 onwards)

Although she is set to move to the Indy NXT, Hailie Deegan has had a decent run in NASCAR, with appearances in the Xfinity Series and the Craftsman Truck Series.

A look at Hailie Deegan's NASCAR journey

NASCAR: Truck Series Championship - Source: Imagn

While her NASCAR career was short, Hailie Deegan made waves during her time behind the wheel. She most notably won three races in the NASCAR Arca Menards West Series, winning one race in 2018 and two in 2019. Deegan was the first female driver to win in the series.

Deegan jumped up to the CRAFTSMAN Truck Series full-time in 2021. She spent three seasons in the series but struggled to find success as she notched only five top 10s and placed a best of 17th in the points standings in 2021.

In 2024, Deegan moved up to the Xfinity Series to pilot the #15 AM Racing Ford. However, the pairing decided to go their separate ways midway through the season. Deegan made 17 starts with the team.

