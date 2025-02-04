Chase Elliott is impressed with NASCAR’s efforts to preserve historic short tracks. As he sees it, racing on less frequented racetracks like Bowman Gray, Rockingham Speedway and North Wilkesboro Speedway will only keep them alive, which is a win for the sport.

The Cook Out Clash, which Elliot won on Sunday, February 2, used to be held previously at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This year marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Bowman Gray for the first time since 1971.

“Historic might be the wrong word, but the cornerstone racetracks of what paved NASCAR to be what it is today shut down or go away,” Elliott said (via Matt Weaver, The Sportsnaut). “If us having a race or if it’s the Rockingham case where those guys are taking Xfinity and Trucks over there, if that’s going to keep that place alive and keep it from shutting down or getting bulldozed, then I think that’s a victory for motorsports."

Trending

Elliott started the 200-lap event from the pole and led a race-high 171 laps en route to his season's first victory. Although not the official season opener, he needed the win to start the year strong.

“I know it's not a points race but it is nice to win, for sure. Great way to start the season. Huge thanks to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports. A lot of hard work over the offseason,” he said in another interview (via Hendrick Motorsports).

Elliott’s next race is scheduled for February 16 at the famed Daytona International Speedway. Fans can watch it live on FOX or listen to radio updates on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio from 2:30 pm ET onwards.

“Kind of testing the waters here”- Chase Elliott drops his verdict on Mexico City race

NASCAR is all set to host its first point-paying race at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez road course in Mexico City this year. However, Chase Elliott feels that doing an exhibition-style race like The Clash at an international location like Mexico City would be the real test.

“I know we are kind of testing the waters a little bit with the Mexico City race this year,” said the 2020 Cup Series champion (via Speedway Digest). “But I think the real test would be going overseas and I think the race would be a good opportunity to do something like that where it wouldn't be committing to a points race somewhere that's a long ways away."

The 100-lap race is scheduled for June 15, 3 pm ET onwards, with live coverage on Amazon Prime, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

As per reports, the last time NASCAR visited an international location for a point-paying race was on July 18, 1958. The event took place at the Canadian Exposition Stadium in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. NASCAR did hold three races at Suzuka Circuit in Japan between 1996 and 1998, but none were point races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback