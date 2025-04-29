“If you’re a woman, you’ll be scrutinized”: Amber Balcaen calls out harsh reality of women in motorsports

Canadian racer Amber Balcaen did not mince her words while addressing the unique challenges faced by women in motorsports. After the ARCA Menards Series race at Talladega, the 33-year-old voiced her frustration over gender-based scrutiny, stating that she will be judged no matter how she presents herself.

Initially a dirt racer, Balcaen became the first Canadian female to win a NASCAR-sanctioned race in the US, after she clinched a Limited Late Models win at the Motor Mile Speedway. However, her path has been anything but smooth as she faces challenges that extend beyond the track, from stereotypes to online abuse.

She wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Took less than one minute of scrolling through this weekends' comments to realize it doesn't matter how feminine or not you portray yourself to be. If you're a woman in this sport you will be scrutinized. For not just your ability but for the way you look. One thing I know for sure - we are all just trying to be authentic to who we are as humans, while being the best racecar drivers we can be. Every woman I know in this sport work their butts off to be here. And I'm proud of every single one of them."

The statement echoed the sentiments of her fans and professionals alike as she interacted with them in the comments of her post.

Balcaen's comments come at a time when more women are entering competitive racing, but the road remains challenging. She highlighted that female racers must constantly prove their worth in an environment that still often questions their legitimacy.

Her message adds to a growing chorus of women like Toni Breidinger and Katherine Legge, who have also opened up about the biases and added pressures in their careers, not in terms of skill but perception.

Amber Balcaen's journey in NASCAR's changing landscape for women

A third-generation driver, Amber Balcaen began her career on dirt tracks in Canada before shifting to asphalt racing. She has amassed over 40 ARCA Menards Series starts. She currently drives the #70 ICON Direct Toyota for Nick Tucker-owned Nitro Motorsports and continues to make her presence felt in a male-dominated arena.

Balcaen has made two starts in the 2025 ARCA Menards Series in Daytona and Talladega and remains grateful for the opportunities. Shortly after her message, she showed her appreciation for the sport in another post.

"Anyways… still love this sport and its passionate fans - super appreciative to be here 🙏🏼"

The posts show both her frustration and love for racing as she fights for space while carrying the weight of representation.

Nevertheless, there are promising signs of progress. In a landmark moment last year, Venturini Motorsports made headlines by fielding four female drivers in a single ARCA Menards Series race in the Springfield 100 in Illinois.

It wasn't just symbolic as all four drivers, Breidinger, Balcaen, Isabella Robusto, and Taylor Reimer finished in the top ten. While the scrutiny remains, this show of trust from a top-tier ARCA team signals the beginning of expanded opportunities for women in the sport.

Amber Balcaen's 2025 ARCA Menards Series campaign

Amber Balcaen's 2025 season began with adversity at the Daytona season opener. She completed 63 of 80 laps and finished 29th in the #70 Gambit Technologies/ICON Direct Toyota. Fans called her out for causing a crash on lap 18 that involved famous YouTuber Cleetus McFarland and Kyle Steckly.

ARCA Series drivers Garrett Mitchell (30), Kyle Steckly (29), and Amber Balcaen (70) wreck during Ride the ‘Dente 200 at Daytona. Source: Imagn

She showed notable improvement in her second outing for Nitro Motorsports at Talladega. The No. 70 team, helmed by crew chief Jeff McClure, showed a better strategy and execution after a rough start to the campaign.

Balcaen qualified 27th and showed character in a chaotic race on the 2.66-mile superspeedway, which ended in an overtime finish.

Amber Balcaen completed 76 of 77 laps in the General Tire 200 and finished 16th. A strong result in a crowded field also saw rising female talent Isabella Robusto create history with a strong third-place finish.

