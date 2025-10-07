“Imagine being threatened”: Julia Piquet slams Danica Patrick’s Super Bowl criticism of Bad Bunny 

Julia Piquet, wife of NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suarez, fired back at Danica Patrick over comments about Bad Bunny's announced Super Bowl halftime show performance. Patrick was critical of the announcement as she believes non-English songs for one of America's largest events of the year shouldn't be allowed. Piquet responded to Patrick's opinion by saying she's &quot;threatened&quot; by another language at the game's halftime show.In the wake of the announcement that Bad Bunny would be performing during halftime of the upcoming Super Bowl, Danica Patrick took to X to voice her displeasure in the choice. The former Stewart-Haas Racing driver pulled no punches when she said that the Super Bowl, one of America's highest ratest television events of the year, should have a halftime performance with no English songs. Here's Danica Patrick's full comments on X:&quot;Oh fun. 🙄 No songs in English should not be allowed at one of America’s highest rated television events of the year… not just for sports.&quot;This sparked a reaction from Piquet, the wife of the only Mexican-born driver in the NASCAR Cup Series field. Piquet fired back at Patrick, saying she's &quot;threatened&quot; by the language barrier.&quot;Imagine being threatened by another language at a halftime show,&quot; Julia Piquet said.Since retiring from NASCAR competition, Danica Patrick has ventured into the world of politics as an avid supporter of current United States President Donald Trump. Patrick even appeared and spoke at a campaign event during Trump's 2024 Presidential run.Danica Patrick stepped away from full-time NASCAR competition at the conclusion of the 2017 Cup Series season. She competed for Stewart-Haas Racing for five full-time seasons (2013-2017) behind the wheel of the #10 car. In her time, Patrick broke barriers for women in the sport, becoming the first female driver to lead a green flag lap and start on the pole, reaching both feats in the 2013 Daytona 500. Danica Patrick expressed gratitude for &quot;close&quot; and &quot;healthy&quot; family in IG postDanica Patrick recently took to Instagram with a photo of herself and her family taking a hike in the mountains. The former IndyCar Series winner took time to express gratitude for her family as she's thankful to have a &quot;close&quot; and &quot;healthy&quot; one.Patrick got the chance to take her family up to the mountains to, in her words, show them the fall season. Here's what she wrote about her gratitude for her family:&quot;I am so grateful to have such a close family and a healthy one. So we leaned into that with lots of activities and time together from morning coffee to falling asleep watching 2 overtime’s in a football game. And all the golf, hiking, off roading, working out, and mom vacuuming the house we had time for in between. 🤣&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDanica Patrick's last NASCAR Cup Series race was the 2018 Daytona 500. That same year, she raced in the Indianapolis 500 one last time as her final race as a professional race car driver.