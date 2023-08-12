“Imperfect” Indianapolis road coarse has Chase Elliott worried as time runs out to qualify for NASCAR playoffs 

NASCAR star driver Chase Elliott has failed to secure a spot in the upcoming playoffs. As a result of what happened at Michigan, his chances of making the playoff are extremely uncertain.

Ahead of the race at Indianapolis this weekend, Chase Elliott pointed out that the track's flatness hasn't produced the best results for him, thus he finds it more difficult. Elliott added that the track deprives him of the option to attempt anything new compared to other circuits.

"For me personally, I feel like it is one of the harder ones, if not the toughest for me. Most road courses that we go to have a little bit of character at some point, little bit of banking or a little bit of something,” Elliott said (via Speedwaydigest.com).

"That place is just flat. Not really a lot of character to the road itself. Imperfections, bumps. Things like that. Just a very flat road course, which I find challenging because it’s hard to find ways to be different," he added.

Before the Watkins Glen Cup race, which will take place on a track where he has won before, Elliott will be satisfied with a podium or top-five finish. He wants to build on this great record at Indy and surpass his P7 average finishing record.

Can Chase Elliott make it into the playoffs without a win this season?

Chase Elliott might have qualified for the playoffs even without a victory. But the final four regular-season races were where he truly needed to shine. That hope appears to have reduced even further following a DNF in Michigan.

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 - Qualifying

However, Elliott has a lot of hope for the following two events. This week, NASCAR will visit the Indy road course before moving on to Watkins Glen International.

Elliott has a solid track record in all types of road course racing, but he holds a special place in his heart for the Glen. After all, it was there where he won his first NASCAR Cup Series race.

Elliott might still be able to advance to the postseason playoffs but right now, scoring good points is everything. His attempt to make the playoffs depends heavily on the results of the upcoming two races.