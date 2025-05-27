“Implement it now”: Fans react as NASCAR considers horsepower increase

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer's recent comments about increasing horsepower in Cup Series cars have ignited a fervent response from fans.

Ad

The NextGen cars, which currently run on at 670 horsepower, have faced a growing push from drivers and fans to elevate this to 750 horsepower to improve racing, especially on short tracks. NASCAR had shared its intention earlier of giving in to the performance-related concerns. Chief Racing Development Officer John Probst cautioned that it would raise costs and would not necessarily guarantee better racing.

However, co-host of The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Mike Bagley, highlighted Sawyer's remarks about the same on X.

Ad

Trending

"NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer just said on #TMDNASCAR... increasing the horsepower on Cup cars is on the table and is being discussed daily," Bagley wrote.

Mike Bagley "Bagman" @TheMikeBagley NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer just said on #TMDNASCAR... increasing the horsepower on Cup cars is on the table and is being discussed daily. @SiriusXMNASCAR

Ad

Fans responded and shared their demands further.

"Implement it now," a fan wrote.

Tony Barnes @tb4793 Implement it now.

Ad

"They act like this is rocket science…," another user commented.

"I won't believe it till I see it, but do it! If you can't go to 900 yet then start at 750 and then keep working your way up to 900. Remove the diffuser and underbody as well," another shared.

However, a section of fans was also skeptical.

"Discussed and happening are two completely different things," one fan wrote.

Ad

"Lmao it's not happening. NASCAR has publicly stated dozens of times that the next car format will be electric, and they have pledged to be carbon free completely by 2035. The same people who made those decisions aren't going to suddenly be like "lol jk we love big gas engines," yet another commented.

NASCAR introduced an all-electric prototype racecar last July but has shared no plans for an EV racing series. The sanctioning body's commitment strategy to achieving net-zero operating emissions over the next decade is unclear, but it has pledged to source 100% renewable energy at its tracks and offices.

Ad

"On the forefront" - NASCAR's SVP of Competition talks horsepower boost plans in the pipeline

Elton Sawyer also referenced John Probst's discussions with engine builders on the SiriusXM Radio podcast.

"I know John Probst has had a conversation with our engine builders to see what we could do, and how that would look, and what changes would need to be made," Sawyer said (via Joseph Srigley).

Ad

"It is on the forefront, it is on the table, and something that we're discussing daily."

Joseph Srigley @joe_srigley "I know John Probst has had a conversation with our engine builders to see what we could do, and how that would look, and what changes would need to be made." "It is on the forefront, it is on the table, and something that we're discussing daily."

Cup drivers, including Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano been vocal proponents of the change. Former driver and current analyst Kevin Harvick went further and advocated for engines exceeding 1,000 horsepower.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.