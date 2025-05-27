“Implement it now”: Fans react as NASCAR considers horsepower increase

NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer's recent comments about increasing horsepower in Cup Series cars have ignited a fervent response from fans.
The NextGen cars, which currently run on at 670 horsepower, have faced a growing push from drivers and fans to elevate this to 750 horsepower to improve racing, especially on short tracks. NASCAR had shared its intention earlier of giving in to the performance-related concerns. Chief Racing Development Officer John Probst cautioned that it would raise costs and would not necessarily guarantee better racing.
However, co-host of The Morning Drive on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Mike Bagley, highlighted Sawyer's remarks about the same on X.
"NASCAR SVP of Competition Elton Sawyer just said on #TMDNASCAR... increasing the horsepower on Cup cars is on the table and is being discussed daily," Bagley wrote.
Fans responded and shared their demands further.
"Implement it now," a fan wrote.
"They act like this is rocket science…," another user commented.
"I won't believe it till I see it, but do it! If you can't go to 900 yet then start at 750 and then keep working your way up to 900. Remove the diffuser and underbody as well," another shared.
However, a section of fans was also skeptical.
"Discussed and happening are two completely different things," one fan wrote.
"Lmao it's not happening. NASCAR has publicly stated dozens of times that the next car format will be electric, and they have pledged to be carbon free completely by 2035. The same people who made those decisions aren't going to suddenly be like "lol jk we love big gas engines," yet another commented.
NASCAR introduced an all-electric prototype racecar last July but has shared no plans for an EV racing series. The sanctioning body's commitment strategy to achieving net-zero operating emissions over the next decade is unclear, but it has pledged to source 100% renewable energy at its tracks and offices.
"On the forefront" - NASCAR's SVP of Competition talks horsepower boost plans in the pipeline
Elton Sawyer also referenced John Probst's discussions with engine builders on the SiriusXM Radio podcast.
"I know John Probst has had a conversation with our engine builders to see what we could do, and how that would look, and what changes would need to be made," Sawyer said (via Joseph Srigley).
"It is on the forefront, it is on the table, and something that we're discussing daily."
Cup drivers, including Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano been vocal proponents of the change. Former driver and current analyst Kevin Harvick went further and advocated for engines exceeding 1,000 horsepower.
